The 15-time major winner suffered “multiple open fractures” to his right leg after a roll-over car crash in LA yesterday morning

Tiger Woods Lucky To Be Alive After LA Car Crash

Tiger Woods is lucky to be alive following his serious car crash in LA yesterday morning according to local police.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account, Anish Mahajan, Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre, outlined the extent of the 15-time major winner’s injuries, saying: “Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery.

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia.

“Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins.

“Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.

The statement in full can be read below:

Such was the severity of the incident that, despite the seriousness of his injuries, local police insist that the 45-year-old escaped lightly.

“I will say that it’s very fortunate that Mr Woods was able to come out of this alive,” said Carlos Gonazalez, the Los Angeles deputy who was first on the scene.

Gonzalez reported that Woods was awake and lucid when he arrived, before being extricated from the wreckage by firefighters.

According to police, the American was on his own when he hit a central reservation before crossing lanes and rolling his car many times, eventually coming to rest several hundred feet from the initial impact.

Woods was in LA hosting last week’s Genesis Invitational, which was won by Max Homa, and stayed behind for a two-day filming shoot with Golf Digest.