Bryson DeChambeau And Jon Rahm Head LIV Golfers’ Betting Odds At The PGA Championship

There are 15 LIV Golfers in the field this week at Quail Hollow, take a look at how the bookmakers are rating their odds...

LIV Golf betting PGA Championship - the LIV favorites at Quail Hollow
Could one of these LIV Golf players take home the Wanamaker Trophy?
After finally completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta last month, it's no surprise to see Rory McIlroy at a short price in the PGA Championship betting odds this week.

Despite the Northern Irishman winning The Masters, however, Scottie Scheffler heads the betting with most bookmakers.

The World No.1 cruised to victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in early May, which was his first title of the year.

It's hard to split the top two in the market, however, and favorite backers are looking at a best price of around 7/2 (+350) on Scheffler and 5/1 (+500) on McIlroy.

Should neither of those players, or prices, hold much appeal, there is plenty of value to be found elsewhere.

Once again, one of the questions will be which of those players on LIV Golf arrive at Quail Hollow with the best chance of success.

The standout name has to be Bryson DeChambeau, who finished in a tie for fifth at last month's Masters.

There continues to be a debate around how competitive 54-hole, limited field LIV Golf tournaments are.

For his part, DeChambeau can point to his performances in the Majors over the last few seasons and rightly claim to be among the very best players in the world, regardless of what the Official World Golf Ranking has him as (currently No.15)

A winner at Pinehurst, where he edged out McIlroy to the US Open, his second, he DeChambeau also finished second in the PGA Championship and tied sixth at The Masters, with his only blemish in the 'Big 4' coming at The Open, where he missed the cut.

He also picked up his first title since the US Open last year when he claimed victory at LIV Golf Korea earlier this month.

It's no surprise, therefore, to see him as third favorite in the betting this week, ahead of World No.3 and defending PGA champion, Xander Schauffele.

Here's how the LIV Golfers in the PGA Championship are favored in the odds for Quail Hollow...

PGA Championship: LIV Golfers' Betting Odds

Bryson DeChambeau

11/1

Jon Rahm

16/1

Joaquin Niemann

28/1

Tyrrell Hatton

35/1

Brooks Koepka

35/1

Patrick Reed

66/1

Sergio Garcia

80/1

Cameron Smith

80/1

Dustin Johnson

80/1

David Puig

100/1

Dean Burmester

100/1

Tom McKibbin

250/1

Phil Mickelson

250/1

Richard Bland

350/1

Martin Kaymer

1000/1

Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

