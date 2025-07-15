Bryson DeChambeau Outlines Changes LIV Golf Could Make To Help OWGR Bid After Strong Jon Rahm Comments

It was confirmed last week that LIV Golf submitted a new bid to the Official World Golf Ranking to become eligible for points.

It comes less than two years after its last approach was denied, but with a new CEO in charge, Scott O'Neil, there is every chance that the outcome could be different this time.

The American replaced Greg Norman at the helm of the rival tour at the start of the year and is hopeful a deal can be struck.

The OWGR board confirmed the news by saying in a statement: "The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) received an application from LIV Golf seeking inclusion in the OWGR system on [Monday] June 30, 2025, and the review process has commenced."

One player that will certainly be keen to see a deal struck is two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

When discussing the recent application in his press conference prior to the final men's Major of the year this week at Royal Portrush, he said he was excited about the new bid and outlined two ways in which the tour could change in order to be successful this time around.

"Going through the right process is important, and I think Scott and all of us are looking forward to going through that process and getting it done the right way. We're excited for that," he told media in Northern Ireland.

"It's (LIV) moving in the right direction. We're commercializing. We've got some good partners aboard with us now. We'll see where it goes.

"We're excited to see with the new commissioner coming in and Scott and them being friends, I think there's something that can get done in a good way for the game of golf.

"I'm really excited for the future of the game. There's a lot of positive movement going on currently."

The American will be looking to win his third Major and first Open Championship this week at Royal Portrush, where his best result is T8 back in 2022.

The 31-year-old is enjoying another successful season, winning once on LIV this year - in Korea - and currently sits third in the individual standings.

When discussing what the breakaway Tour would have to do differently to gain OWGR status, he said: "I would say that there are definitely grounds upon which we can change some things.

"Definitely relegation for sure, more pathways into LIV. I think a global tour, more association to a global tour would be great for a feeder system into LIV.

"Those things, I think, could help quite a bit. Albeit I don't know the details, I think those are a few of the bigger points."

Regarding new players joining the Tour, he said: "I think it's big for us to have these players that are just jumping onboard still collect points. They are deserving of it.

"They're playing some incredible golf every week, and I think having a system in place for us as players would benefit the ecosystem of the game tremendously, especially for fans."

These are changes that we have outlined that LIV Golf could make in order to gain OWGR points, with stumbling blocks previously surrounding its promotion and relegation system, its lack of cuts and the team aspect.

Whether the Saudi-backed circuit will be successful this time around, only time will tell.

Another of the tour's biggest stars, Jon Rahm, believes that it's time for the circuit to be recognized and had some strong comments this past weekend at Valderrama.

"I think what you've seen this week is a good level of golf. It deserves points. How many? I don't know," he said.

"The excuse, or argument that many use, is that this is an exhibition. For me, that's false.

"And, whether you like it or not, whether it's a cut or not, whether they have three or four rounds or not, it's good competition. It's competition. And it deserves world ranking points.

"I hope it happens. I hope it doesn't take too long. Because I think there are good players here.

"There are good young players here who deserve the opportunity to qualify for the Majors.

"And let's hope that this is the beginning of more LIV players qualifying for the Majors directly because of how they play in the LIV.

"We've had Joaquín and Sergio. I think they've qualified for the Majors. Let's see if this is the beginning of much more.

"But I believe we have a high enough level of golf. And a high enough level of competition to earn world ranking points."

DeChambeau and Rahm both have the chance to earn ranking points this week by making the cut at Portrush, where they are among the 19 LIV Golfers in The Open field.