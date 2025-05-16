LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PGA Championship

There are 16 LIV Golfers taking part in the Quail Hollow Major - here is how they fared in the opening round

Tyrrell Hatton takes a shot at the PGA Championship
Tyrrell Hatton leads the LIV Golfers after the opening round of the PGA Championship
There are 156 players in the PGA Championship field, and 16 of them are with LIV Golf.

The stars from the circuit competing at Quail Hollow booked their places through a variety of routes, including the lifetime exemptions given to former champions Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Martin Kaymer, as well as being a recent winner of another Major, which secured Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm’s spots.

In the time LIV Golf has been in existence, two of its players have won a Major: Koepka at the 2023 PGA Championship and last year’s US Open champion DeChambeau, but given the healthy number of players representing the League this week - four more than at The Masters - there will be high hopes among the hierarchy that one will lift the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening.

Following the first round, it is Tyrrell Hatton who leads the 16, heading to the clubhouse on three-under, four back of Jhonattan Vegas.

Rahm is just two behind Hatton at one-under, along with his Legion XIII teammate Tom McKibbin and Cleeks GC player Richard Bland. Right behind them is David Puig is on even par and seven off the pace. DeChambeau is level with Puig after a typically confident showing, which included a near ace at the 17th before he completed the formality of his birdie.

Bryson DeChambeau takes a shot at the PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau had a solid opening to the PGA Championship

While those players will be largely satisfied with their day’s work, knowing that they are well within striking distance of the leaders, for some of LIV Golf's other big names, it was a day to forget.

One is Mickelson, who won the event only four years ago, but is facing a struggle to make it to the weekend after a horror eight-over on Thursday that included a triple bogey on the seventh.

Phil Mickelson takes a shot at the PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson endured a tough round at the PGA Championship

Two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson and 2022 Open champion Smith aren't faring much better, just one ahead of the Hy Flyers GC captain, while it was also a day of frustration for Sergio Garcia and Koepka, who are on four-over after the first round.

Check out the LIV Golf leaderboard after the opening round.

LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2025 PGA Championship

  • T9 -3 Tyrrell Hatton
  • T29 -1 Jon Rahm
  • T29 -1 Richard Bland
  • T29 -1 Tom McKibbin
  • T46 E David Puig
  • T46 E Bryson DeChambeau
  • T60 +1 Patrick Reed
  • T98 +3 John Catlin
  • T98 +3 Joaquin Niemann
  • T98 +3 Dean Burmester
  • T112 +4 Brooks Koepka
  • T112 +4 Sergio Garcia
  • T138 +7 Martin Kaymer
  • T138 +7 Dustin Johnson
  • T138 +7 Cameron Smith
  • T149 +8 Phil Mickelson
