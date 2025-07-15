YouTube Star Grant Horvat Explains Why He Rejected Chance To Play In PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship

YouTube sensation, Grant Horvat revealed he has rejected the chance to compete in the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship this week.

Horvat first shared that he was offered a sponsor's invitation into the opposite-field event during a video on his channel alongside World No.1 Scottie Scheffler in May, having previously admitted to Dan Rapaport that he held certain reservations over accepting a hypothetical exemption should one ever be offered.

During the match against Scheffler, Horvat pointed out that while he was excited about the prospect of experiencing competitive golf at the highest level, the content creator was aware he would be taking away a spot from an elite touring professional if he played.

In response, the three-time Major winner stated he was heavily in favor of Horvat teeing it up at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood course, pointing out the YouTube star's standing in the game would ensure his appearance was mutually beneficial.

Scheffler said: "I get it, but I also don't get it. It's a sponsor's invite... You've done enough in the game of golf, around the game of golf to earn that spot. Just because you haven't shot the scores in tournament golf doesn't mean that you shouldn't be playing in the tournament.

"It's an opposite-field event that needs the exposure. There's a reason they're giving you the spot. Personally, I wouldn't hesitate to take it if I were you."

Regardless of the World No.1's advice, Horvat posted a video on his channel on Tuesday explaining why he would not be a part of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship field in 2025.

After thanking the sponsor's for their invitation, Horvat said: "The reason I will not be playing in a PGA Tour event is due to the rules and regulations around media rights and filming during tournament play of a PGA Tour event. Basically, that means I was not going to be allowed to film my round during tournament play.

"And for me, personally, doing YouTube for a living and wanting to document everything that I do. This is the reason we got the invite in the first place - because of YouTube and because of the amazing experiences that I get to share with you guys.

"But I am hopeful that sometime in the future, we will be able to play in a PGA Tour event - I don't know which one it will be, maybe it will be the Barracuda next year - and document and film the entire thing to share with you guys.

"I know what I'd be feeling, teeing it up at a PGA Tour event, and boy do I want that on camera."

After Horvat had explained the reasons for spurning his PGA Tour chance, one half of Bryan Bros on YouTube and 2017 RBC Heritage winner, Wesley Bryan - who was suspended by the historic US circuit for competing in the LIV Duels competition earlier this year - jokingly posted on X.

He said: "My official comment on the Grant Horvat situation: "I am disappointed in the TOUR’s decision to not let Grant film the Barracuda Championship. Sincerely, Grant’s unemployed caddie."

Horvat had previously appeared in and won the PGA Tour's Creator Classic ahead of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, later going on to play in the inaugural LIV Duels alongside the Bryan Bros and six members of the PIF-backed circuit.

Since then, the 26-year-old teed it up in June's BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour but missed the cut alongside Andrew Kozan.