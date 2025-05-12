What feels like moments after the dust settled on The Masters, the PGA Championship has arrived and arguably the best field in golf has been put together to do battle for the Wanamaker Trophy.

Despite being the reigning Masters champion and having a course history at Quail Hollow most players could only dream of, Rory McIlroy is not the bookmakers' favorite to reign supreme and land Major number six this week. That's because of a man called Scottie Scheffler - the World No.1.

Scheffler's last appearance was a comfortable victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and while many of his rivals warmed up for the second men's Major of the year with a Signature Event, the 28-year-old took time at home to practice before making a run at his third Major title.

Bookmakers are apparently so confident that either of those two players will triumph, third-favorite, Bryson DeChambeau, is double the price of McIlroy while fourth-favorite, Jon Rahm, is priced at +1800. Defending champion, Xander Schauffele is fifth on the list.

Below, we've listed all of the prices for the top-30 players in the PGA Championship field as well as our top and outside picks for the title at Quail Hollow Club.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP COURSE GUIDE: QUAIL HOLLOW CLUB

Quail Hollow Club was founded in 1959 and the golf course was opened two years later after being originally designed my George Cobb. In the years that followed, Arnold Palmer made alterations to several holes while a complete restoration project was carried out by Tom Fazio and his team most recently.

The 7,626-yard par-71 has been involved with multiple PGA Tour events since 1969 and has also hosted the 2017 PGA Championship - won by Justin Thomas. It is made up of Bermuda grass fairways and Champion G-12 Bermuda on the putting surfaces, possessing a Course Rating of 77.2 and a Slope Rating of 148.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rory McIlroy holds the Quail Hollow course record with a 61 at the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship. The Northern Irishman broke his own course record after surpassing the 62 he shot at the same event in 2010. While Quail Hollow is now a par 71, it was a par 72 for both of McIlroy's record rounds.

The signature stretch of holes at the iconic layout in Charlotte, North Carolina is called 'The Green Mile' - the par-4 16th, the par-3 17th and the par-4 18th. It features plenty of water and changes in elevation which prevent players from coasting over the line as they look to win. In 2017, the three closing holes all ranked inside the top-five toughest, with 18 the most difficult.

A general view down the first hole at the Quail Hollow Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score Course 2024 Xander Schauffele -21 (one stroke) Valhalla Golf Club 2023 Brooks Koepka -9 (two strokes) Oak Hill Country Club 2022 Justin Thomas -5 (playoff - Will Zalatoris) Southern Hills Country Club 2021 Phil Mickelson -6 (two strokes) Kiawah Island Golf Resort 2020 Collin Morikawa -13 (two strokes) TPC Harding Park 2019 Brooks Koepka -8 (two strokes) Bethpage Black 2018 Brooks Koepka -16 (two strokes) Bellerive Country Club 2017 Justin Thomas -8 (two strokes) Quail Hollow Club 2016 Jimmy Walker -14 (one stroke) Baltusrol Golf Club 2015 Jason Day -20 (three strokes) Whistling Straits

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP BETTING ODDS

Outright winner odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (prices correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+450)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1100)

Jon Rahm (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Ludvig Aberg (+2000)

Justin Thomas (+2200)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Joaquin Niemann (+3500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)

Brooks Koepka (+4000)

Patrick Cantlay (+4500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)

Viktor Hovland (+4500)

Jordan Spieth (+6000)

Shane Lowry (+6000)

Jason Day (+6500)

Sepp Straka (+7000)

Russell Henley (+7000)

Corey Conners (+7500)

Sungjae Im (+8000)

Wyndham Clark (+9000)

Min Woo Lee (+9000)

Patrick Reed (+9000)

Justin Rose (+10000)

Sergio Garcia (+11000)

Maverick McNealy (+11000)

Dustin Johnson (+11000)

Cameron Smith (+11000)

All other players priced at +12000 or higher

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Scottie Scheffler (+400)

While certainly not the boldest of picks, I was asked to select who I believe will win the PGA Championship and I can’t really look past Scottie Scheffler. The World No.1 was back to his best last time out at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and skipped the Truist Championship last week in order to help his preparation for Quail Hollow.

He’s a big-game player and the best golfer in the world, and I believe that this could be the week he finally wins a Major that isn’t contested at Augusta National. If he can avoid jail, I think he’ll be tough to beat as something just tells me it is going to be his week.

Outsider: Rasmus Hojgaard (+22000)

I’m looking for long ball-hitters for what will likely be a soft Quail Hollow due to the rain, and Rasmus Hojgaard is the eighth-longest hitter on the PGA Tour. The Dane led the field in SG: Off The Tee at the Truist Championship and was sixth around the greens.

His irons and putter do tend to let him down but not all the time, as he is a five-time DP World Tour winner who took down Rory McIlroy at the Irish Open last year and nearly did it again when finishing second at the DP World Tour Championship.

Hojgaard was a solid T32nd at The Masters, T23rd at the Truist last week and would love to catch Luke Donald’s eye even more than he already has with a strong showing at Quail. I think he’s a good outside bet.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Scottie Scheffler (+400)

The World No.1 was incredible in his last performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and, after taking a week off prior to the PGA Championship, I feel Scheffler will turn up at Quail Hollow fresh and ready to send out a message to those challenging for his perch.

Admittedly, he hasn’t played many times at the Wells Fargo/Truist, which takes place at this week’s venue. However, Scheffler has not only continued his form on from 2024, but now has his first win of 2025 - something that, mentally, will no doubt help. Last year's PGA Championship couldn’t have been crazier for the 28-year-old, hence why I believe he’ll knuckle down and go on to win this week

Outsider: Corey Conners (+7500)

Given his course form at Quail Hollow, as well as his recent run of results, I can’t quite believe Conners’ odds are so high for this year's PGA Championship. Firstly, in 2025, he has eight top-25s in 12 events and, what’s more, five top-11s in his most recent seven starts.

That’s before evening mentioning that he finished T13th at Quail Hollow in 2024, as well as T8th in 2023, proving he has course form at the venue. He’s an incredible ball striker and ranks highly in all Strokes Gained departments so, if he can get the putter working, he may well contend for his first Major championship

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Rory McIlroy (+450)

If McIlroy hadn't won The Masters, I'd have been far more sceptical about his chances this week. For me, the only aspect potentially stopping him from winning the 2025 PGA Championship is his own mentality. Can he reset and go again after completing one third of his remaining career goals?

If he brings the intensity from Augusta to a course which might as well be renamed McIlroy's Hollow, such has been his success rate there, then his game is perfectly suited and a win is extremely likely. He will have to tighten up his driving after a fairly wild display at the Truist Championship, but a T7th result with some wayward driving proves just how ridiculously well McIlroy is playing right now. Major No.6 incoming...

Outsider: Wyndham Clark (+9000)

Away from the top-10 players or so, picking a legitimate contender proved difficult for me, but Wyndham Clark was given the nod. Picking Clark is a bit like playing with fire - it can be exciting but you may end up getting burned. While his incredible length off the tee and chipping is fairly consistent, Clark's approach play and putting is about as predictable as British weather.

He has won the 2023 US Open, though, so knows how to win Majors, and he tasted his first victory on the PGA Tour just a few weeks before at Quail Hollow - so he also has course form. Clark could well sneak a top-10 this week, but he could also miss the cut comfortably. At +9000, I'm willing to take the risk.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Bryson DeChambeau (+1100)

I love Rory McIlroy's chances to go back-to-back for Major wins, especially at a course he loves, but at double his price I am going to take a chance on Bryson DeChambeau.

In the 12 months since Bryson narrowly missed out on winning the PGA Championship at Valhalla, the two-time US Open Champion ranks first for driving distance, first for Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and fourth for SG: Total.

DeChambeau won last time out at LIV Golf Korea, and was tied second the start before in Mexico, so he could be primed to add a second leg to his career grand slam charge.

Outsider: Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)

Tommy Fleetwood is playing some great golf at the moment, and I said at the start of 2025 that I thought this could be the year that Tommy finally breaks his US duck with a Major win, so why not here?

In his last three visits to Quail Hollow, the Englishman has finished 13th, fifth and 14th - demonstrating an ability to navigate his way around this tough course well enough. In the last 12 months, he ranks sixth for SG: Approach and 10th for SG: Total - but it's his putting performance at the Truist Championship that caught my eye.

The flatstick has plagued Fleetwood, but he ranked fourth on the greens in the final round last week - so don't bank against him converting his laser-guided approach shots this week and having a strong push towards becoming a Major Champion.

HOW TO WATCH THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

US/ET

Monday, May 12 - Build-Up: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel)

7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel) Tuesday, May 13 - Build-Up: 9:00am - 5:00am (Golf Channel), 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel)

9:00am - 5:00am (Golf Channel), 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel) Wednesday, May 14 - Build-Up: 9:00am - 5:00am (Golf Channel), 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel)

9:00am - 5:00am (Golf Channel), 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel) Thursday, May 15 - Round One: 7:00am - 12:00pm (ESPN+), 12:00pm - 7:00pm (ESPN)

7:00am - 12:00pm (ESPN+), 12:00pm - 7:00pm (ESPN) Friday, May 16 - Round Two: 7:00am - 12:00pm (ESPN+), 12:00pm - 7:00pm (ESPN)

7:00am - 12:00pm (ESPN+), 12:00pm - 7:00pm (ESPN) Saturday, May 17 - Round Three: 8:00am - 10:00am (ESPN+), 10:00am - 1:00pm (ESPN), 1:00pm - 7:00pm (CBS)

8:00am - 10:00am (ESPN+), 10:00am - 1:00pm (ESPN), 1:00pm - 7:00pm (CBS) Sunday, May 18 - Round Four: 8:00am - 10:00am (ESPN+), 10:00am - 1:00pm (ESPN), 1:00pm - 7:00pm (CBS)

UK/BST

Tuesday, May 13 - Build-Up: 2:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

2:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Wednesday, May 14 - Build-Up: 2:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

2:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Thursday, May 15 - Round One: 1:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

1:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, May 16 - Round Two: 1:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

1:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, May 17 - Round Three: 3:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

3:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, May 18 - Round Four: 4:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025