It has only been 5 months since the last Masters, but we cannot wait!

The Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021

Two years since the last April Masters I cannot wait for the 2021 tournament to start, and there is of course some brilliant value to be had.

Dustin Johnson is of course defending champion and is of course favourite at 9/1 with Bet365.

But there of course plenty of well fancied players – Jordan Spieth fresh of the back of his win in Texas is now just 11/1 with Bet 365 to win his second Green Jacket.

While of course the big headline hitter Bryson Dechambeau is also well fancied at also 11/1 with Bet 365.

As ever we will be updating our betting tips throughout the tournament so keep an eye out.

The Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021 Advised Bets – Pre Tournament

Patrick Reed 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet365 – The 2018 champion won the Farmers Insurance Open in January and also had a top 10 at the WGC Workday Championship at the Concession. He appears to be very comfortable with his game and of course has the knowledge that he can win here. Bet Now Collin Morikawa 3 points each way at 30/1 with the Bet365 – There is no way I can miss out on this price for someone as talented as Morikawa. He won a WGC just a few weeks ago and is 4th in the world – he should be half the price than he is. Only thing that counts against him is his course experience. Bet Now

Daniel Berger 3 points each way at 35/1 with Bet365 – Won the Pebble Beach Pro Am this year and is the top 15 in the world – someone else whose price looks too long. Has also finished top 10 in this event in 2016 – another person who I really like his chance Bet Now

Tyrrell Hatton 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet365 – Won at the Abu Dhabi Championship at the start of the year, and has been in the top 10 in the world rankings for a while now. His odds seem very inflated for someone of his talent. Missed the cut in November but should enjoy the conditions in April. Bet Now

Victor Perez 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet365 The Frenchman has continued to impress, especially with his 4th place finish in the WGC Match Play and 9th at The Players recently. Top 30 golfer in the world and an excellent price. Bet Now

