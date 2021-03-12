Who Is Amanda Balionis? 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Her

Get to know American broadcast journalist Amanda Balionis...

Who Is Amanda Balionis?

Amanda Balionis is an American broadcast journalist for CBS Sports and has quickly become one of the best reporters covering professional golf. Among other highlights, she received widespread praise for her post-round interview with Dustin Johnson when he won the 2020 Masters.

Here are 10 things you might not have known about her…

1. Balionis is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2. She now lives in San Diego, California

Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals

3. She has worked for CBS Sports since 2017

4. As well as golf, she also covers American Football for CBS

5. Prior to CBS, her two big golf media jobs saw her starting out at the PGA Tour before moving on to Callaway Golf

6. She majored in broadcast journalism at Hofstra University in Long Island, New York

7. She started playing golf at the age of 9 and also enjoyed swimming and playing volleyball

8. Her grandparents met through golf and her parents both also play the game

9. She works with the charity ‘K9 for Warriors’, which helps to train dogs to become service animals for post-9/11 military veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

10. She is trained as a yoga teacher

VIDEO: The coolest Masters gear 2020

Titleist Pro V1 Balls £41.95 £36.95 at Scottsdale Golf

Without doubt one of the best balls out there, the Pro V1 is below £37 at the moment – a real bargain. It’s also in the sale in the yellow colour, too. View Deal

Under Armour Elevated Tour Baseball Cap £30 £18.90 at Scottsdale Golf

Coming in size M/L, this Under Armour baseball cap is available in both grey and navy with over £11 off its usual price of £30. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Save eight dollars today on Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops You can also get the same saving on the Chrome Soft X balls if you want firmer feel and lower spin with the driver. View Deal

For all the latest Masters news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram