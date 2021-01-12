The club plans to invite a limited number of patrons for The Masters in April, with the Augusta National Women's Amateur also set to return

Augusta National Planning For Masters With Patrons

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says he intends to host The Masters in April with a limited number of patrons.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” Ridley said.

“As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance.

“Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved.

“While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve.”

The club also announced that the hugely successful Augusta National Women’s Amateur will return, as will the Drive, Chip and Putt championship.

Both events are also planned to feature a limited number of spectators.

The 2020 Masters was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the tournament eventually taking place in November.

The tournament went ahead without patrons on-site, with World No.1 Dustin Johnson winning his first Green Jacket and second Major.

It was one of three men’s Majors last year after The Open Championship at Royal St George’s was cancelled.

Both the PGA Championship and US Open were postponed until the autumn and also went ahead without fans on-site.

It remains to be seen whether any of the other Majors in 2021 will feature spectators.

It is set to be a huge year ahead with the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and Olympics all in the schedule.