Who Is Grant Horvat And Why Is He So Popular?

Grant Horvat is a 27-year-old golfing content creator with a significant online following. At time of writing, he has over 1.5 million followers on YouTube. He also has significant numbers of followers on other social media channels.

He’s an excellent golfer with a high level of technical knowledge. But he delivers that knowledge with a highly engaging and entertaining style.

He played college golf at Palm Beach Atlantic University and found fame when he travelled 1,100 miles to play a match against fellow golf content creator Garrett Clark.

The video went viral and it propelled Horvat towards the upper echelons of golf content creation.

Together with Clark, Horvat was a member of the popular online golf team Good Good. They make golf fun and appealing to a new generation of players.

Horvat brought a significant level of expertise to the group but it was his infectious personality and affable nature that really endeared him to fans.

He left Good Good in 2022 and now has his own YouTube channel where he collaborates with other golf content creators and players in various challenges.

As an example, he’s taken on players like Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day, seeing if he can beat them if he gets a five-under-par head start.

He is a great player himself with some serious shots to show off with. He has played on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Horvat is also involved in the business of golf and has his own clothing brand, Primo.

Why Is Grant Horvat so popular?

Horvat at the PGA Tour's Creator Classic prior to the Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

A key reason that Horvat has such a following is that he’s been able to collaborate with some of the biggest names in golf. He’s worked with Tiger, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy. Those names have drawn people in.

But he’s also just a very likeable and relatable character. He’s an excellent player but he is still an amateur – he does a great job of displaying the differences between the very best in the game and those of us who play golf just for “fun!”

He manages in his videos to offer a compelling blend of technical knowledge and expertise with entertainment. He might help you with how to cure a slice and then take on some crazy challenge to keep things more light-hearted.

As a young man in his late 20s, he appeals to a new generation of golfers who consume their media differently to older players who might prefer a more straight-laced approach.

Horvat is entertaining and that really answers the question of why he is so popular.