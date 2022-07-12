5 Perks Of Winning The Open Championship
A lot comes with an Open victory, including money, one of the sport's greatest trophies, exemptions and more
The Champion Golfer of the Year's name is etched into the history books but there are plenty more benefits to winning The Open Championship (opens in new tab) as well.
In this day and age, winners of any pro events, but especially Majors, walk away with no shortage of exemptions and prize money. So without further ado, we list some of the perks that this week's champion will receive.
Video: Perks Of Winning The Open Championship
1. Claret Jug
First thing to mention is undoubtedly the prestige of winning the oldest Major Championship in golf. That in itself, and the name being etched into history, is a perk.
Adding to that the winner also receives arguably the best trophy in golf too in the Claret Jug (opens in new tab). The winner gets to keep it until the next year's tournament. Once the champion returns the original trophy they are given a replica to keep.
2. Gold Medal
The Open originally gave a Challenge Belt to its winner, but this was permanently given to Young Tom Morris after he won three consecutive tournaments.
It was replaced by the Gold Medal from 1872, which winners still receive. The Claret Jug was first awarded in 1873.
3. Winner's cheque
This year's Champion Golfer of the Year will win the largest first prize in the tournament's history after the Open Championship prize money was raised to a record $14 million.
The winner receives $2.5m along with the Claret Jug and Gold Medal.
Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: "There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year. We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.
4. Exemptions
The Open winner is guaranteed entry to all future Open Championships until the age of 60, and entry to the next ten Opens, even if over the age of 60.
They also gain five year exemptions to The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open, and they also earn membership to both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for five years.
Victory also comes with a place in the next five editions of the The Players Championship and the five invitational tournaments (Genesis Invitational, Fort Worth Invitational (now the Charles Schwab Challenge), Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, and Memorial Tournament) on the PGA Tour.
Lifting the Claret Jug also ensure an automatic invitation to three of the five senior Majors once the winner turns 50, with a one-year invitation to the US Senior Open and a lifetime invitation to the Senior PGA Championship and Senior Open Championship.
5. Ranking points
And for the man who conquers St Andrews comes a very nice haul of World Ranking and FedEx Cup points.
All Major championships offer up 100 OWGR points to the winner, as well as 600 FedEx Cup points in the season-long race.
