The Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Final Round At Royal Troon: Rahm Opens Final Round With Three Consecutive Birdies

Three in a row now for Rahm He birdies the 3rd as well. Up to T9. 1st hole: Birdie.2nd hole: Birdie.3rd hole: Birdie.What a start from Jon Rahm, he's 3 back! 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/0fOd0hb8OfJuly 21, 2024

Rahm starts strongly (Image credit: Getty Images) He has made birdies on the first two holes and is now T10. Also in T10 is Jason Day who has gone out in 32, with birdies on 4, 6, 7 and 9.

Winning on first Open appearance (Image credit: Getty Images) Daniel Brown has been signing autographs on the Range for I suspect people who may not have known who he was a few days ago. Brown is in the running to win in his first Major appearance. It has been done before: eight golfers have won on their Major debut. The most recent was Keegan Bradley, in the 2011 PGA Championship. The most recent occasion at The Open was in 2003 at Royal St George’s, when Ben Curtis was the victor. Curtis was a most unlikely winner – ranked 396th in the world, he had neither played in a Major nor on a links course, and have never even have a top-10 finish on tour. Andy Sutton was a caddy who lived in Kent who wanted some work at The Open at Sandwich. So he phoned International Management Group asking if any of their players needed a caddie that week. Ben Curtis did. Sutton guided and instructed him in links golf and Curtis, a 300-1 outsider, triumphed. That year’s Open also had a tight leaderboard going into the final day - Curtis entered it in a five-way tie for third, two shots behind the leader, Thomas Bjørn.

Sir Nick Faldo believes the weather is 'brutal' today "t's brutal because the wind's coming straight across the golf course so when they turn and come down those last six holes it's hard left to right for everybody. I think we're going to see some drama around the green. I think pitching's gonna be really key.... Whoever's left in the red is gonna win this – you'll be pretty disappointed to be e in the red and you don't."

Steady start by Calum Scott That is all he needs, as he is seven shots clear of the next best amateur. Going round in something even the upper mid 70s should be enough to win him the Silver Medal. He has started with two tap-in pars.

Horschel's to lose? Hardly, so tight is it at the top the leaderboard. But recent history might suggest otherwise – the past six Major winners have all held the lead or co-lead going in to the final day. Seven players are within a shot of a lead entering today’s final round – that is the most at an Open since 1933.

Brooks Koepka round in level par Of the 14 players who have finished the rounds today, only Ryan Fox, 67, and Corey Conners, 68, have been under par. Koepka is the only other finisher not to be over par today.

Today's pin positions (Image credit: R&A)

Low Amateur The leading one of the amateurs at present, Calum Scott, has just teed off in his final round. He has found the light rough on the left of the fairway. Tommy Morrison has just finished his round. There is a competition-within-a-competition for the Low Amateur,. The winner receives a silver medal; all those who complete 72 holes get a bronze medal. Four amateurs made it through to the weekend, and this is where they stand at present:



Calum Scott (Scotland) +3

Jacob Skov Olesen (Denmark) +9 thru 11

Tommy Morrison (USA) +11 (finished)

Luis Masaveu (Spain) +18 (finished)

"There is going to be some carnage there later" Ryan Fox, who has finished his Open with a round of 67 today, has been talking about what it is like out there today: "It's definitely tough out there... Are some scoring opportunities on the front line. A lot lot the pins were tricky today, a lot of big slopes near pins today. Even 8 — 8 is playing 100 yards and it's on a pretty decent slope and the breezes is blowing the ball down that slope — there is going to be some carnage there later." "There's still some opportunities on the front nine but I think the back is just hang on for dear life. Everything's either in and out of the left or straight out of the left and you've got to hit a lot of club in, maybe not as as much as the guys were hitting in yesterday, but it's still tough."

A Magnificent seven to ride again? When Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open a few weeks ago at Pinehurst No. 2, it was sixth consecutive men’s Major won by a different American player: Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and DeChambeau. From the 1975 PGA Championship to the 1977 US Open, there was a run of seven different US players winning: Jack Nicklaus, Raymond Floyd, Jerry Pate, Johnny Miller, Dave Stockton, Tom Watson and Hubert Green. There is a good chance that the current run could also extend to seven. It would do so if the overnight leader Billy Horschel ultimately wins. Or if Russell Henley or Sam Burns, both part of the six-way tie in second overnight, do so.