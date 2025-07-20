The Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The 2025 Open champion will earn the same amount as Xander Schauffele did last year after the R&A announced the overall prize purse will remain consistent

With The Open Championship approaching its conclusion, attention is turning to who may lift the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.

World No.1, Scottie Scheffler has put himself in the prime position to do so via a four-stroke lead from Haotong Li, thus adding a third leg to his undoubtedly impending career Grand Slam.

But the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and defending champion, Xander Schauffele may still have something to say about that as they linger at the front of the chasing pack.

Should they manage it, whoever the hero proves to be will be remembered forever in one of the great Open Championship final days.

As well as a place in golfing immortality, there is the small matter of a very large winner's check to consider as well.

The R&A announced at the start of the week that whoever follows Schauffele in becoming Champion Golfer of the Year would receive an identical financial reward to 2024.

The $3.1m top prize from an overall purse of $17m marks the first time since 2012 that those numbers have not increased on the year before, with a $500,000 jump from the total payout when Brian Harman scored $3m at Royal Liverpool in 2023.

Whoever finishes as runner-up will be consoled by a check for just under $1.8m while third is also set to land in excess of seven figures, just over a decade after Rory McIlroy won $975,000 for lifting the Claret Jug.

Despite The Open possessing the smallest overall prize money payout of the four men's Majors, any professional who finishes inside the top-32 at Royal Portrush will still walk away with a six-figure payday for their week's work.

Meanwhile, even those who missed the cut were compensated. The leading 10 professionals (and ties) to fall after the second round earned $12,350 while the next 20 pros on the leaderboard scooped $10,300 for a shorter week's work. The remainder of professionals in the field to complete two full rounds collected $8,750.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,100,000

2nd

$1,759,000

3rd

$1,128,000

4th

$876,000

5th

$705,000

6th

$611,000

7th

$525,000

8th

$442,500

9th

$388,000

10th

$350,600

11th

$319,200

12th

$282,800

13th

$266,000

14th

$249,000

15th

$231,000

16th

$212,700

17th

$202,400

18th

$193,000

19th

$184,900

20th

$176,200

21st

$168,000

22nd

$159,600

23rd

$151,000

24th

$142,600

25th

$137,800

26th

$131,800

27th

$127,000

28th

$122,600

29th

$117,300

30th

$111,200

31st

$107,600

32nd

$102,100

33rd

$98,500

34th

$95,700

35th

$92,400

36th

$88,700

37th

$84,600

38th

$80,300

39th

$77,400

40th

$74,900

41st

$71,800

42nd

$68,300

43rd

$65,200

44th

$61,500

45th

$58,000

46th

$55,000

47th

$52,800

48th

$50,700

49th

$48,400

50th

$47,200

51st

$46,200

52nd

$45,400

53rd

$44,700

54th

$44,000

55th

$43,300

56th

$42,700

57th

$42,300

58th

$42,000

59th

$41,700

60th

$41,400

61st

$41,200

62nd

$41,000

63rd

$40,800

64th

$40,600

65th

$40,300

66th

$40,000

67th

$39,700

68th

$39,400

69th

$39,100

70th

$38,900

Past Open Championship Prize Money

Year

Champion

First Place

Total Purse

2024

Xander Schauffele

$3,100,000

$17,000,000

2023

Brian Harman

$3,000,000

$16,500,000

2022

Cameron Smith

$2,500,000

$14,000,000

2021

Collin Morikawa

$2,070,000

$11,500,000

2020

Cancelled due to Covid-19

N/A

N/A

2019

Shane Lowry

$1,935,000

$10,750,000

2018

Francesco Molinari

$1,890,000

$10,500,000

2017

Jordan Spieth

$1,845,000

$10,250,000

2016

Henrik Stenson

$1,175,000

$6,500,000

2015

Zach Johnson

$1,150,000

$6,300,000

2014

Rory McIlroy

$975,000

$5,400,000

