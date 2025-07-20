The Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The 2025 Open champion will earn the same amount as Xander Schauffele did last year after the R&A announced the overall prize purse will remain consistent
With The Open Championship approaching its conclusion, attention is turning to who may lift the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.
World No.1, Scottie Scheffler has put himself in the prime position to do so via a four-stroke lead from Haotong Li, thus adding a third leg to his undoubtedly impending career Grand Slam.
But the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and defending champion, Xander Schauffele may still have something to say about that as they linger at the front of the chasing pack.
Should they manage it, whoever the hero proves to be will be remembered forever in one of the great Open Championship final days.
As well as a place in golfing immortality, there is the small matter of a very large winner's check to consider as well.
The R&A announced at the start of the week that whoever follows Schauffele in becoming Champion Golfer of the Year would receive an identical financial reward to 2024.
The $3.1m top prize from an overall purse of $17m marks the first time since 2012 that those numbers have not increased on the year before, with a $500,000 jump from the total payout when Brian Harman scored $3m at Royal Liverpool in 2023.
Whoever finishes as runner-up will be consoled by a check for just under $1.8m while third is also set to land in excess of seven figures, just over a decade after Rory McIlroy won $975,000 for lifting the Claret Jug.
Despite The Open possessing the smallest overall prize money payout of the four men's Majors, any professional who finishes inside the top-32 at Royal Portrush will still walk away with a six-figure payday for their week's work.
Meanwhile, even those who missed the cut were compensated. The leading 10 professionals (and ties) to fall after the second round earned $12,350 while the next 20 pros on the leaderboard scooped $10,300 for a shorter week's work. The remainder of professionals in the field to complete two full rounds collected $8,750.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
The Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,100,000
2nd
$1,759,000
3rd
$1,128,000
4th
$876,000
5th
$705,000
6th
$611,000
7th
$525,000
8th
$442,500
9th
$388,000
10th
$350,600
11th
$319,200
12th
$282,800
13th
$266,000
14th
$249,000
15th
$231,000
16th
$212,700
17th
$202,400
18th
$193,000
19th
$184,900
20th
$176,200
21st
$168,000
22nd
$159,600
23rd
$151,000
24th
$142,600
25th
$137,800
26th
$131,800
27th
$127,000
28th
$122,600
29th
$117,300
30th
$111,200
31st
$107,600
32nd
$102,100
33rd
$98,500
34th
$95,700
35th
$92,400
36th
$88,700
37th
$84,600
38th
$80,300
39th
$77,400
40th
$74,900
41st
$71,800
42nd
$68,300
43rd
$65,200
44th
$61,500
45th
$58,000
46th
$55,000
47th
$52,800
48th
$50,700
49th
$48,400
50th
$47,200
51st
$46,200
52nd
$45,400
53rd
$44,700
54th
$44,000
55th
$43,300
56th
$42,700
57th
$42,300
58th
$42,000
59th
$41,700
60th
$41,400
61st
$41,200
62nd
$41,000
63rd
$40,800
64th
$40,600
65th
$40,300
66th
$40,000
67th
$39,700
68th
$39,400
69th
$39,100
70th
$38,900
Past Open Championship Prize Money
Year
Champion
First Place
Total Purse
2024
Xander Schauffele
$3,100,000
$17,000,000
2023
Brian Harman
$3,000,000
$16,500,000
2022
Cameron Smith
$2,500,000
$14,000,000
2021
Collin Morikawa
$2,070,000
$11,500,000
2020
Cancelled due to Covid-19
N/A
N/A
2019
Shane Lowry
$1,935,000
$10,750,000
2018
Francesco Molinari
$1,890,000
$10,500,000
2017
Jordan Spieth
$1,845,000
$10,250,000
2016
Henrik Stenson
$1,175,000
$6,500,000
2015
Zach Johnson
$1,150,000
$6,300,000
2014
Rory McIlroy
$975,000
$5,400,000
