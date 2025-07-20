The Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

With The Open Championship approaching its conclusion, attention is turning to who may lift the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.

World No.1, Scottie Scheffler has put himself in the prime position to do so via a four-stroke lead from Haotong Li, thus adding a third leg to his undoubtedly impending career Grand Slam.

But the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and defending champion, Xander Schauffele may still have something to say about that as they linger at the front of the chasing pack.

Should they manage it, whoever the hero proves to be will be remembered forever in one of the great Open Championship final days.

As well as a place in golfing immortality, there is the small matter of a very large winner's check to consider as well.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The R&A announced at the start of the week that whoever follows Schauffele in becoming Champion Golfer of the Year would receive an identical financial reward to 2024.

The $3.1m top prize from an overall purse of $17m marks the first time since 2012 that those numbers have not increased on the year before, with a $500,000 jump from the total payout when Brian Harman scored $3m at Royal Liverpool in 2023.

Whoever finishes as runner-up will be consoled by a check for just under $1.8m while third is also set to land in excess of seven figures, just over a decade after Rory McIlroy won $975,000 for lifting the Claret Jug.

Despite The Open possessing the smallest overall prize money payout of the four men's Majors, any professional who finishes inside the top-32 at Royal Portrush will still walk away with a six-figure payday for their week's work.

Xander Schauffele kisses the Claret Jug at Royal Troon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, even those who missed the cut were compensated. The leading 10 professionals (and ties) to fall after the second round earned $12,350 while the next 20 pros on the leaderboard scooped $10,300 for a shorter week's work. The remainder of professionals in the field to complete two full rounds collected $8,750.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,100,000 2nd $1,759,000 3rd $1,128,000 4th $876,000 5th $705,000 6th $611,000 7th $525,000 8th $442,500 9th $388,000 10th $350,600 11th $319,200 12th $282,800 13th $266,000 14th $249,000 15th $231,000 16th $212,700 17th $202,400 18th $193,000 19th $184,900 20th $176,200 21st $168,000 22nd $159,600 23rd $151,000 24th $142,600 25th $137,800 26th $131,800 27th $127,000 28th $122,600 29th $117,300 30th $111,200 31st $107,600 32nd $102,100 33rd $98,500 34th $95,700 35th $92,400 36th $88,700 37th $84,600 38th $80,300 39th $77,400 40th $74,900 41st $71,800 42nd $68,300 43rd $65,200 44th $61,500 45th $58,000 46th $55,000 47th $52,800 48th $50,700 49th $48,400 50th $47,200 51st $46,200 52nd $45,400 53rd $44,700 54th $44,000 55th $43,300 56th $42,700 57th $42,300 58th $42,000 59th $41,700 60th $41,400 61st $41,200 62nd $41,000 63rd $40,800 64th $40,600 65th $40,300 66th $40,000 67th $39,700 68th $39,400 69th $39,100 70th $38,900

Past Open Championship Prize Money