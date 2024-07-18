Why Is The Open Winner Called Champion Golfer Of The Year?

Champion Golfer of The Year is a term you will hear a lot over the course of the next few days, but where exactly did it come from and why is it used?

Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa and Cam Smith holding the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship
Many of us will have dreamt about being called Champion Golfer of The Year, but why is it used and where did it come from?
Barry Plummer
The Open Championship is a tournament steeped in tradition, with its origins dating back to 1860. Many famous names have written their names into the history books by winning this illustrious event, and hoisted the coveted Claret Jug in celebration of their immense achievement.

There is a tradition that pre-dates the Claret Jug itself, as winners of the Open are bestowed with the title 'Champion Golfer of The Year'. This is an accolade that golfers around the world dream of one day hearing in association with their own name, but where did the term come from and why is it used?

When it comes to Major Championship tradition, there are few that stand up to the title of Champion Golfer of The Year, with perhaps only a Green Jacket at The Masters rivalling its magnitude in the game of golf.

In 1860, eight professional golfers played a tournament at Prestwick to determine the first player to receive this iconic title. Willie Park Sr. was the first person to be hailed Champion Golfer of The Year, and thus the tradition began and remains to this day.

The winner of the 152nd Open Championship, at Royal Troon, will be the 90th individual to be awarded this honour, with the most recent recipient being the USA's Brian Harman.

Brian Harman with the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship in 2023

How Many Different Nationalities Have Held The Title Champion Golfer Of The Year?

In its 163 year history, 15 different countries have seen a representative of their nation win the title of Champion Golfer of The Year.

As you might expect, the majority of winners have come from the United States (31), with Scotland (21) and England (13) making up the medal places. There have also been multiple winners from Australia, South Africa, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Jersey.

Jon Rahm reading a putt at Royal Troon for the Open Championship 2024

The likes of Ludvig Aberg, Jon Rahm and Ryan Fox will be looking to add their respective nations to that list of multiple champions, with each currently sitting on just one winner.

How Many Times Has There Been A Back-To-Back Champion Golfer of The Year?

Padraig Harrington celebrating with the Claret Jug after successfully defending his title at the Open Championship in 2008

The most recent player to successfully defend his title of Champion Golfer of The Year is Padraig Harrington (2007 and 2008), ending a wait of more than 100 years for a European to achieve that feat.

A total of 16 players have experienced the joy of taking home the title in consecutive years, while three have secured the unbeaten hat-trick and one legend of the game, Tom Morris Jr., did something unmatched to this day by winning four Open Championships in a row.

While nobody can ever takeaway the achievement of being crowned Champion Golfer of The Year, it's clear that there is plenty more to strive for after capturing the iconic appellation.

Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.

Barry is currently playing:

Driver: Ping G425

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid

Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

