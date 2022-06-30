Future Open Championship Venues

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The 150th Open Championship is almost upon us, but as St Andrews gets ready to host the final Major of 2022, plans are already in place for the next three years’ Opens.

Next year, Royal Liverpool is set to host the 151st Open, before Royal Troon hosts the 152nd in 2024, and Royal Portrush hosts the 153rd Open in 2025.

151st Open Championship - Royal Liverpool (July 16-23, 2023)

The Open heads to Hoylake on the Wirral in the north west of England for the 13th time in 2023. The last time Royal Liverpool hosted was in 2014, when Rory MrIlroy won his first and so far only Claret Jug. Tiger Woods won the third of his three Opens at Royal Liverpool in 2006, defending the title he’d won at St Andrews a year earlier. The ticket ballot to go and watch the 151st Open is now open, running until Wednesday 20 July, with the results due to be announced by the end of September. It is only open to members of The One Club, the free-to-join membership programme. Those wanting to sign up can do so at www.TheOpen.com and enter the ballot.

152nd Open Championship - Royal Troon (July 14-21, 2024)

The Open heads to Royal Troon in South Ayrshire, Scotland the year after next for the 10th time, the first since 2016, when Henrik Stenson came out on top of a memorable duel with Phil Mickelson. The Swede’s win ended an amazing run of six straight American winners of the Open at Royal Troon. In 2004 Todd Hamilton triumphed here after a playoff with Ernie Els, and in 1997 Justin Leonard came from five shots back to lift the Claret Jug at this venue. Royal Troon was founded in 1878 and is renowned as one of the greatest links courses in the world. The list of previous Open champions at Royal Troon includes Bobby Locke (1950), Arnold Palmer (1962) and Tom Watson (1982).

153rd Open Championship - Royal Portrush (13-20 July, 2025)

The Open heads to Royal Portrush in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, for just the third time in 2025. After a 68-year gap, the second staging of the Open at this venue was won by Ireland’s Shane Lowry in 2019, a hugely popular result for the home crowd. The County Offaly native went into the final round with a four-shot lead after a third round 63, and though he only shot 72 in his final round, he finished six shots clear of Tommy Fleetwood for a dominant victory. In 1951, the only other time the Open has been staged at Royal Portrush, it was Englishman Max Faulkner who came out on top.