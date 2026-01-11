Bjorn Hellgren Facts: 13 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer

Bjorn Hellgren claimed his first Asian Tour title in December 2025, before then earning a 2026 LIV Golf card via the Promotions event. Here are 13 facts about the Swede

Bjorn Hellgren turned professional in 2013 and, after plying his trade on numerous Tours, is now one of the newest members of the LIV Golf League.

Here are 13 things you might not know about the Swedish golfer.

Bjorn Hellgren Facts

1. Adam Lasse Bjorn Hellgren was born November 21 1990 in Vasteras, Sweden.

2. Up until the age of 15, he primarily played ice hockey in Sweden before turning his attention to golf.

3. He enjoyed a successful amateur career and received a scholarship to Florida State University. While there, he played alongside Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

4. Hellgren spent two years at college and turned professional in 2013, plying his trade on the Swedish Golf Tour.

5. In his first start as a professional, he won the Landeryd Masters by a single stroke, firing a 15-under tournament total.

6. Throughout 2014-15, Hellgren claimed wins on the Nordic Golf League and Swedish Golf Tour. During that period, he also made the cut at the DP World Tour's Nordea Masters in Sweden.

7. Hellgren is married to Lovisa Bergsjo, with the pair getting engaged on November 20 2023. They have been together for nearly a decade.

8. After finishing fourth at the Nordea Masters in 2016, Hellgren played primarily on the Challenge Tour, but then dropped back down to the Nordic Golf League in 2018.

9. Going back and forth between the Challenge Tour and Nordic Golf League, the Swede finished runner-up at the Dormy Open on the Challenge Tour in 2021, losing in a playoff to Felix Mory.

10. In 2020, he earned Asian Tour status through its Q-School, where he has remained ever-since.

11. Five years on from earning his Asian Tour card, Hellgren produced his first victory at the Saudi Open, firing a 23-under tournament total to win by a single stroke.

12. Hellgren is regarded as one of the longest hitters on the Asian Tour and topped its driving distance charts in 2022, averaging 313.62 yards.

13. Entering LIV Golf Promotions in 2026, the Swede carded a final round 64 to earn a LIV Golf card for the season. His six-under final round was a new course record at Black Diamond Ranch.

Bjorn Hellgren Bio

Born

Vasteras, Sweden - November 21 1990

Height

6 ft 0 in (1.83 m)

Turned Professional

2013

Former Tours

Challenge Tour

Nordic Golf League

Swedish Golf Tour

Current Tours

LIV Golf League

Asian Tour

Professional Wins

8

Highest OWGR

343rd

Bjorn Hellgren Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Nordic Golf League

2013 Landeryd Masters

-15 (one stroke)

Swedish Golf Tour

2014 Black Mountain Invitational

-13 (four strokes)

Swedish Golf Tour

2015 Black Mountain Invitational

-6 (one stroke)

Nordic Golf League

2015 SM Match

3&2

Nordic Golf League

2016 Lumine Lakes Open

-14 (playoff)

Swedish Golf Tour

2020 PGA Championship Bråviken Open

-21 (playoff)

Nordic Golf League

2023 Arlandastad Trophy

-10 (one stroke)

Asian Tour

2025 Saudi Open

-23 (one stroke)

