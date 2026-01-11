Bjorn Hellgren Facts: 13 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer

Bjorn Hellgren turned professional in 2013 and, after plying his trade on numerous Tours, is now one of the newest members of the LIV Golf League.

Here are 13 things you might not know about the Swedish golfer.

Bjorn Hellgren Facts

1. Adam Lasse Bjorn Hellgren was born November 21 1990 in Vasteras, Sweden.

2. Up until the age of 15, he primarily played ice hockey in Sweden before turning his attention to golf.

3. He enjoyed a successful amateur career and received a scholarship to Florida State University. While there, he played alongside Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

Hellgren during the 2023 Hong Kong Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Hellgren spent two years at college and turned professional in 2013, plying his trade on the Swedish Golf Tour.

5. In his first start as a professional, he won the Landeryd Masters by a single stroke, firing a 15-under tournament total.

6. Throughout 2014-15, Hellgren claimed wins on the Nordic Golf League and Swedish Golf Tour. During that period, he also made the cut at the DP World Tour's Nordea Masters in Sweden.

7. Hellgren is married to Lovisa Bergsjo, with the pair getting engaged on November 20 2023. They have been together for nearly a decade.

A post shared by Björn Hellgren (@bjornhellgren) A photo posted by on

8. After finishing fourth at the Nordea Masters in 2016, Hellgren played primarily on the Challenge Tour, but then dropped back down to the Nordic Golf League in 2018.

9. Going back and forth between the Challenge Tour and Nordic Golf League, the Swede finished runner-up at the Dormy Open on the Challenge Tour in 2021, losing in a playoff to Felix Mory.

10. In 2020, he earned Asian Tour status through its Q-School, where he has remained ever-since.

11. Five years on from earning his Asian Tour card, Hellgren produced his first victory at the Saudi Open, firing a 23-under tournament total to win by a single stroke.

A post shared by Asian Tour (@asiantour) A photo posted by on

12. Hellgren is regarded as one of the longest hitters on the Asian Tour and topped its driving distance charts in 2022, averaging 313.62 yards.

13. Entering LIV Golf Promotions in 2026, the Swede carded a final round 64 to earn a LIV Golf card for the season. His six-under final round was a new course record at Black Diamond Ranch.

Bjorn Hellgren Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born Vasteras, Sweden - November 21 1990 Height 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) Turned Professional 2013 Former Tours Challenge Tour Nordic Golf League Swedish Golf Tour Current Tours LIV Golf League Asian Tour Professional Wins 8 Highest OWGR 343rd

Bjorn Hellgren Professional Wins