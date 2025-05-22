Erin Hills Green Fees: How Much It Costs To Play The 2025 US Women’s Open Venue
We look at the options for playing the Wisconsin course, and how much it costs
Erin Hills, located around 35 miles from Milwaukee in Wisconsin, is a relatively young course, having only opened in 2006, but it hasn’t taken it long to become established as one of the best in the US.
The course was built by a local developer and, over time, the ambition to bring the US Open to the venue grew. Just 11 years after it opened, that was realized when the Major was held at the course for the first time, when Brooks Koepka won the title.
However, that wasn’t the first big tournament to be held there, with test runs in the form of the 2008 US Women’s Amateur Public Links and 2011 US Amateur.
Five years after Koepka’s maiden Major triumph, it hosted the US Mid-Amateur, while in 2025, the US Women’s Open will come to the course for the first time, where the likes of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko will tee it up in a star-studded field of 156.
But what is it about the course that has already attracted some of the game’s most famous events?
The course is a links-style layout, which, if you didn’t know better, might trick you into thinking you were in Ireland or Scotland rather than the US Midwest. Even though it is inland, there are several elements that certainly resemble the famous links courses of those countries, including wide, treeless fairways, fescue and natural rolling terrain.
When Koepka won the US Open at Erin Hills in 2017, he equaled the US Open’s lowest winning score of 16 under, leading some to suggest the course didn’t offer a test stern enough for a Major typically known for its difficulty, but one of the reasons was that the wind was generally low that week. However, anyone wishing to play the course shouldn’t expect similarly calm conditions.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Whether benign weather tames the course or wind allows it to bear its teeth, it is open to the public. Reservations can be made online, with 2025 green fees ranging from $375 to $455, depending on the time of year you play. Meanwhile, it is $265 for active or retired military personnel, with the cost for juniors set at $195.
The base service fee for a caddie is $55 with a suggested gratuity of $75, while a forecaddie is $55 for a group with a suggested gratuity of $35. Golf clubs can be rented for $85 per player.
There are also options to stay at Erin Hills, with a night in it’s Irish country-inn style accommodation, The Lodge, costing between $250 and $1,360 depending on time of year and suite chosen. There are also cottages with costs ranging between $2,000 and $2,350.
Those staying overnight will be charged a $375 green fee with a $190 fee for a second round at the course.
Erin Hills Green Fees
Player
June 7 – September 28
September 29 – October 18
Adult
$455
$375
Military (active or retired)
$265
$265
Junior
$195
$195
Erin Hills Guest 1st Round
$395
$395
Erin Hills Guest 2nd round
$190
$190
Erin Hills Location
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
US Women’s Open Field 2025: Who’s Teeing It Up In The Erin Hills Major?
A host of the world’s best players and some of the game’s top amateurs will be teeing it up at Erin Hills for the US Women’s Open
-
10 Essentials Every Golfer Should Have In Their Bag This Season
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins reveals what she carries in her bag to help her play well and feel great