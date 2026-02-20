Patrick Reed Adds Joburg Open To Busy DP World Tour Schedule

Patrick Reed has added another DP World Tour event to his schedule after putting his name down for the Joburg Open.

The 2018 Masters champion, who left LIV Golf in January, has won twice already this year on the DP World Tour in Dubai and Qatar.

Reed will play in the South African Open at Stellenbosch starting 26 February, and has decided to hang around in the country the following week and head to Houghton GC in Johannesburg.

It will be a debut for Reed at the Joburg Open, and means that he'll tee it up in six out of seven events that make up the International Swing section of the DP World Tour schedule.

The World No.18 is looking forward to making the most of his first tournament appearances in South Africa - as he lines up in the co-sanctioned Sunshine Tour event.

“The Sunshine Tour has been so supportive for my first trip to South Africa," said Reed.

"I’m looking forward to meeting everyone in person and teeing it up against the guys in the 2026 Joburg Open.

"I’ve heard great things about the Houghton Golf Club course, and I know it will be an exciting tournament start to finish."

Reed is the current leader of the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings after his brilliant start to the campaign with those two victories along with a second place after a playoff.

There's a $200,000 bonus for the winner of the International Swing, which Reed is well in contention for, while at the upcoming South Arican Open there's a guaranteed spot in the Open Championship up for grabs.

Reed's rise up the Official World Golf Ranking is good news for his Major chances this year and will make it a much smoother qualification process for him if he hangs around the top 20.

He's also got a pretty healthy lead in the early Race To Dubai rankings as with 2,259.70 points he's 450 in front while he's already around 2,000 points ahead of defending champion Rory McIlroy.

Winning the Race To Dubai is now his big target as he's already well placed to claim one of the 10 PGA Tour cards available from the DP World Tour - with more points in the bank already than three of those players who won a card last season.