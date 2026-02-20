Patrick Reed Adds Joburg Open To Busy DP World Tour Schedule
Patrick Reed is extending his stay in South Africa after confirming his place to play in the Joburg Open
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
Patrick Reed has added another DP World Tour event to his schedule after putting his name down for the Joburg Open.
The 2018 Masters champion, who left LIV Golf in January, has won twice already this year on the DP World Tour in Dubai and Qatar.
Reed will play in the South African Open at Stellenbosch starting 26 February, and has decided to hang around in the country the following week and head to Houghton GC in Johannesburg.
It will be a debut for Reed at the Joburg Open, and means that he'll tee it up in six out of seven events that make up the International Swing section of the DP World Tour schedule.
The World No.18 is looking forward to making the most of his first tournament appearances in South Africa - as he lines up in the co-sanctioned Sunshine Tour event.
“The Sunshine Tour has been so supportive for my first trip to South Africa," said Reed.
"I’m looking forward to meeting everyone in person and teeing it up against the guys in the 2026 Joburg Open.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I’ve heard great things about the Houghton Golf Club course, and I know it will be an exciting tournament start to finish."
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Reed is the current leader of the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings after his brilliant start to the campaign with those two victories along with a second place after a playoff.
There's a $200,000 bonus for the winner of the International Swing, which Reed is well in contention for, while at the upcoming South Arican Open there's a guaranteed spot in the Open Championship up for grabs.
Reed's rise up the Official World Golf Ranking is good news for his Major chances this year and will make it a much smoother qualification process for him if he hangs around the top 20.
He's also got a pretty healthy lead in the early Race To Dubai rankings as with 2,259.70 points he's 450 in front while he's already around 2,000 points ahead of defending champion Rory McIlroy.
Winning the Race To Dubai is now his big target as he's already well placed to claim one of the 10 PGA Tour cards available from the DP World Tour - with more points in the bank already than three of those players who won a card last season.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.