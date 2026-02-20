Don Rea Removed From PGA Tour Boards As PGA Of America Presidency Role Gets Reduced

PGA of America president Don Rea's role has seemingly been reduced to a more behind the scenes one while he's also no longer a sitting board member on the PGA Tour.

Rea was elected as president in 2024 so his two-year term will end in November this year, and it seems he'll serve out the remainder of it in a smaller, less visible role performing what the PGA of America says are "member-first activities".

Not much has been heard or seen of Rea since the Ryder Cup, when he came in for severe criticism for his handling of the fan abuse Team Europe suffered at Bethpage Black.

He also came under fire for his awkward trophy presentation to Luke Donald's team and went viral for his karaoke performance on the Saturday night after Team USA had been well beaten for two days.

Rea did reach out to Rory McIlroy and Europe's players to apologize, but nothing more has been heard from him since.

And it seems we won't be hearing much more from him either in the final year of his tenure with some of his more high-profile duties being reassigned.

That includes being replaced on the boards of both PGA Tour Inc. and PGA Tour Enterprises by his vice-president Nathan Charnes, as first reported by The Quadrilateral’s Geoff Shackelford.

The PGA Tour have confirmed the move to Golfweek, but have not disclosed who it was who put the wheels in motion for what's a pretty big move.

Rea has not been quoted on PGA of America press releases or been at major announcements, with Charnes picking up most of those duties.

It's already been a tricky year for the PGA of America, with Terry Clark set to take up the role of CEO after former boss Derek Sprague unexpectedly resigned in January.

And it all comes in the fallout of a damaging Ryder Cup for the assocation due to the reaction, or what was seen as lack of a reaction to the behavior of the spectators.

That includes Rea, who will now remain out of the spotlight for the rest of his term, as the PGA explained in an email to Golfweek.

"As has been observed, PGA of America President Don Rea’s responsibilities are now aligned to member-first priorities for the remainder of his term," the PGA told Golfweek.

"He will focus on board leadership, governance, section engagement and initiatives that directly support PGA of America golf professionals and reinforce the grassroots foundation of the Association."

Rea will now be in the background as the PGA look to find a more solid footing going forward after all their troubles at the Ryder Cup.