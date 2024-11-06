Adrian Otaegui Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Adrian Otaegui has not only built a successful career on the DP World Tour, including a record-breaking victory, he has also made an impression off the course, particularly in music!

Here are 15 things you may not know about the Spaniard.

Adrian Otaegui Facts

1. Adrian Otaegui was born on 21 November 1992 in San Sebastian, Spain.

2. He had a successful amateur career that included 11 wins. Among the highlights was victory in the 2010 Boys Amateur Championship.

3. He was mentored by Jose Maria Olazabal

4. Otaegui turned professional in July 2011, and initially joined the Challenge Tour.

5. He finished seventh on the Order of Merit in 2013 to earn a DP World Tour card for the following season.

6. However, he was hindered by poor form, which led to a swift return to the Challenge Tour. He returned to the DP World Tour via Q-school in 2015, before again losing his card. It was a case of third time lucky for Otaegui later that year when he again earned a DP World Tour via Q-school for the 2016 season.

7. His maiden professional win came in 2017 at the Paul Lawrie Match Play.

Adrian Otaegui's maiden DP World Tour title came in the 2017 Paul Lawrie Match Play (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. A year later, Otaegui made his maiden Major appearance at the PGA Championship, where he finished T65.

9. Otaegui played in the inaugural LIV Golf season in 2022 which incurred a four-event ban on the DP World Tour.

10. In October 2022, he cruised to a historic Andalucia Masters at Valderrama with a four-round total of 265 to finish on 19-under. It set a new tournament scoring record.

Adrian Otaegui played in the first LIV Golf season (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Less than two weeks after that win, it was revealed that Otaegui was returning to LIV Golf for the 2022 Team Championship at Trump National Doral.

12. Per the DP World Tour website, his interests include sports, cars, music and human cultures.

13. One of those hobbies, music, even resulted in him making an album in 2015 in Dubai.

14. His pace of play has come in for criticism in the past. In 2020, Justin Harding called him a “tortoise” after partnering him at the Saudi International.

15. Otaegui’s nickname is "El Pirata" (The Pirate), which he earned thanks to his charismatic presence.

Adrian Otaegui Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full Name Adrián Otaegui Jaúregui Born 21 November 1992 - San Sebastian, Spain Height 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) Turned pro 2011 Former tours Challenge Tour, LIV Golf Current tour DP World Tour Pro wins 5 Career-high world ranking 64th (February 2019)

Adrian Otaegui Professional Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour Event Winning Score DP World Tour 2017 Paul Lawrie Match Play 2&1 DP World Tour 2018 Belgian Knockout -3 (two shots) DP World Tour 2020 Scottish Championship -23 (four shots) DP World Tour 2022 Andalucia Masters -19 (six shots) DP World Tour 2024 Volvo China Open -18 (one shot)

Adrian Otaegui Career Earnings