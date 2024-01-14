Zander Lombard Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The South African

Get to know DP World Tour professional Zander Lombard a little bit better with these facts about his life and his career to date.

1. Lombard was born in Pretoria, South Africa on January 18, 1995.

2. He is yet to win on the DP World Tour but came close at the 2017 Rocco Forte Open in Italy when losing to Alvaro Quiros in a playoff.

3. Lombard turned professional in late 2014 and has played on the IGT Pro Tour - where he has eight wins - the Sunshine Tour, and the Challenge Tour.

4. He is married to Kelsy-Amor, with the pair tying the knot in 2021.

5. Lombard has twice represented South Africa in the Eisenhower Trophy - 2012 and 2014.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. He has qualified for the Open Championship four times, with a highest finish of T66. That result arrived on his debut after he qualified as a result of a second-place finish at the Joburg Open.

7. According to his DP World Tour bio, Lombard's interests include fitness and cars.

8. His home golf club is Pearl Valley GC - which lies east of Cape Town in South Africa.

9. Lombard most recently regained his playing privileges on the European Tour by winning the final stage of Q-School in 2018.

10. He finished runner-up behind Bradley Neil in the 2014 Amateur Championship.

11. Lombard has won almost $4 million in his professional career.

12. His best Official World Golf Ranking spot is 139th.