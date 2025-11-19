Tour Pro Details Main Differences Between PGA Tour And DP World Tour

In recent years, Michael Kim has spent the vast majority of his time on the PGA Tour, but he branched in 2025, with DP World Tour appearances in the UK, France, India and the United Arab Emirates on top of his regular schedule on the US-based circuit.

As a result, he has recent firsthand experience of both tours, and has outlined what he sees as the five big differences between them.

The American gave a detailed overview on X, beginning with the caveat: “I only played 5 DP tour events so it’s a small sample size but wanted to give you guys an inside look on the differences between the two major tours.”

Comparing the Pgatour and DP World TourI only played 5 DP tour events so it’s a small sample size but wanted to give you guys an inside look on the differences between the two major tours. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vL9ztwPlr3November 19, 2025

The first element Kim touched on was the key differences in the courses on the two tours, writing: “Courses in France and India had sharper doglegs, position golf I guess. The last two in Abu Dhabi and Dubai was more US like, bigger courses.

He also noticed a difference in green speeds, adding: “Green speeds on average feel a tiny bit slower. Not that they are slow but I don’t think any courses have speeds like some in the US where it gets stupid fast at 14+ stimp. That’s also rare in the states too but places like Quail, Players, get crazy fast.”

Courses:-I only played 5 “true” DP events but there’s definitely a difference in styles. It has a lot to do with the fact that DP goes to way more countries. Courses like the one I played in India is very unique (not to mention the other crazy hard one in India). It’s not…November 19, 2025

Kim then focused on the differing ways the two circuits are run, first concentrating on the staff. He pointed out that, “On the PGA Tour, there’s the tournament staff and then the PGA Tour staff,” whereas the DP World Tour has “the same or similar staff each and every week.”

However, he didn’t suggest that was a negative, pointing out that, “Both staff are very good at their jobs and run great events.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Staff:-Both staff are very good at their jobs and run great events. The main difference is the numbers. -On the pgatour, there’s the tournament staff and then the pgatour staff. Tournament staff is the staff in charge of running the event for the week. It’s sometimes big…November 19, 2025

The cuisine provided by each tour is also markedly different, according to Kim. He explained: “PGA Tour has a bit more standardized style where there’s a salad bar, some grilled meat, maybe a smoothie station.

In contrast, he said the DP World Tour “relies more on the local staff and each week felt a little different. When you go from London to France to India, there’s obviously going to be bigger differences than from Texas to Florida.”

Dining:-Pgatour has a bit more standardized style where there’s a salad bar, some grilled meat, maybe a smoothie station. Most dishes are health focused, light. Obviously, there are small differences each week such as CJ cup bring lots of Korean flavors with their bibigo brands…November 19, 2025

Equipment needs are another big one, with Kim explaining that on the PGA Tour, “I can make weekly adjustments if I wanted and I can out of the blue ask for something and it’ll be made that day.”

However, according to Kim, on the DP World Tour, “they have workshops and reps there each week for basic stuff but the trucks aren’t there every week.”

That’s something he put down to logistics, given the global nature of the DP World Tour, adding: “Again, the travel makes it really difficult. A player can get whatever he needs but prob needs to have it shipped somewhere which can be delayed.”

Equipment:-Pgatour has a big advantage with the big equipment trucks being there every week. I can make weekly adjustments if I wanted and I can out of the blue ask for something and it’ll be made that day. -DP tour, they have workshops and reps there each week for basic stuff…November 19, 2025

Finally, Kim turned to the transportation needs of players, and here there was a clear winner, with the PGA Tour’s policy of offering a courtesy car apparently very popular with players.

On that policy, he wrote: “PGA Tour courtesy car program is the best. Get my luggage and there’s someone waiting with a brand new car. I can use it for the entire week and drop it off at the airport or a volunteer will take you to the airport. Other DP tour players on the PGA Tour talk about how great it is having a car haha.”

Michael Kim has been playing on the DP World Tour recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, how does the DP World Tour differ? He wrote: “DP Tour does transportation from the main hotel to the golf course and back.

“There usually is a different caddie hotel and they have shuttles running back and forth there as well. They are very helpful but it sucks not having a car for the entire week to go to dinner or other areas to check out.”

Transportation:-DP Tour does transportation from the main hotel to the golf course and back. There usually is a different caddie hotel and they have shuttles running back and forth there as well. They are very helpful but it sucks not having a car for the entire week to go to…November 19, 2025

It’s not the first time Kim has offered a fascinating glimpse into what life on tour is like for pros. A year ago, he shared his exhausting travel schedule. A few days later, he then outlined the staggering amount of money he spent on travel during the season.