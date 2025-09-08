DP World Tour Winner Announces Retirement After 16-Year Pro Career

DP World Tour pro Alexander Bjork has announced he is retiring from the game.

The 35-year-old Swede made the announcement on his Instagram account, where he explained he had made the decision so he can dedicate more time to his family.

He wrote: “I have now chosen to step back and end my professional career. I want to spend more time with my family, and I feel truly motivated to start a new chapter in my life.

“I leave with joy, pride, and gratitude. I have always given everything. I regret nothing, and I have been fortunate to experience wonderful encounters, memories, friendships, and lessons which I will always carry with me.

“I want to express my deepest thanks to everyone who has been part of the journey and supported my career in any way – family, friends, sponsors, coaches, federations, clubs, fans, and many more!”

Bjork turned professional in 2009 and has previously played on the Swedish Golf Tour and Nordic Golf League, where he won twice.

A significant career breakthrough came in 2016, when Bjork won the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge on the Challenge Tour (now the HotelPlanner Tour), helping him earn his DP World Tour card.

Two years later, he claimed his one DP World Tour win, at the Volvo China Open, as he continued to establish himself on the circuit.

Bjork's one DP World Tour win came at the Volvo China Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another big career milestone came in 2023 when he earned a PGA Tour card via the Race to Dubai rankings after placing 11th.

That followed some strong performances, including runner-up at the Omega European Masters, where he was beaten by compatriot Ludvig Aberg.

However, he lost his card after one season, with a best finish of T11 in his 16 PGA Tour events.

In 2025, Bjork played just three events, all on the DP World Tour, with a best placing of T8 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Along the way, Bjork also reached a career-high of 59th in the world rankings in 2018, while he made nine Major appearances, with T39 at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla his best result.

Bjork’s final start came with a missed cut at the Omega European Masters, which is also the tournament where fellow pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera called time on his 20-year career.