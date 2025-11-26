‘Still Wrong’ - Joost Luiten Calls Out ‘Inconsistent’ DP World Tour After Finally Landing Nedbank Golf Challenge Spot

Good news for Joost Luiten - he is now in the field for the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge. Bad news - he's still not completely happy.

The Dutch pro had been on the standby list for Africa's Major - a $6 million limited-field event held at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa - next month, despite finishing 33rd in the Race To Dubai only a fortnight ago.

Luiten was particularly disappointed about being overlooked for an event which offers around $4.7 million and 1,000 Race To Dubai points more than the Australian Open, which runs concurrently, writing a lengthy post on social media to express his bemusement at the decision.

He wrote: "Sitting as first reserve for the Nedbank Golf Challenge… honestly, it’s hard to understand.

"Finishing 33rd on the Order of Merit, earning a place in the biggest tournament of 2025 DP World Tour Championship, yet not getting into a smaller event with bigger field and more spots then the tour championship! I just don’t get it! Hard to understand or explain how the @dpworldtour makes those decisions."

In response to Luiten's original post, several of his fellow touring pros echoed the six-time DP World Tour winner's sentiments, with Jorge Campillo, Richard Mansell, Marcus Armitage and Dan Brown all backing the 39-year-old's stance.

Campillo said: "Must be nice seeing guys from LIV ahead of you that last win was in 2023…" Meanwhile, Armitage and Brown both called the situation "a disgrace."

Armitage, who was also not initially in the field, wrote: "Disgrace from the @dpworldtour, they couldn’t care less for the players that travel and dedicate their lives to 25 plus events a year!"

Brown wrote: "This is a disgrace, should be based off last seasons ranking. Reward those who have played the best golf throughout the entire season and not just done it for one week of the year…"

However, a subsequent withdrawal from a higher-ranked player has now ensured that Luiten is included in the 66-man field - which takes place December 4-7.

Posting on Instagram once again, the 39-year-old said: "Yes I am in. Very happy and looking forward to play @nedbankgolfchallenge."

But despite his happiness at earning a spot, Luiten continued to air his frustration towards the European-based circuit.

He continued: "But that doesn’t mean everything is fine now. The way the entry criteria [was] handled and the way this entire decision was made by the @dpworldtour is still wrong, inconsistent, and honestly impossible to explain."

Luiten then took the opportunity to suggest that the status of next year's Dubai Invitational - which will feature the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood - be voted on by players in terms of its status.

He said: "The Tour always tells us that the Tour belongs to the players, and that we decide.

"If that is truly the case, then I would like to propose that the status of the @dubaiinvitational be put to an official vote by the Players Committee, specifically whether it should count as a Category event or as an Order of Merit event."

The Dubai Invitational, which is also a limited-field event, is not part of the Rolex Series and kicks off the DP World Tour's schedule in 2026.

The following week, January 22-25, the $9 million Dubai Desert Classic marks the first of five Rolex Series tournaments with the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship and the two play-off events rounding out the exclusive group.