Jennifer Kupcho What’s In The Bag?

Jennifer Kupcho announced herself as one of the leading names in women’s golf when she overcame Jessica Korda by two strokes to claim her first major title at the 2022 Chevron Championship. Two months later she beat Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire in a playoff to win the Meijer LPGA Classic and she will be one of the key players for the US at the Solheim Cup for years to come no doubt. Let’s take a look at what’s in her bag.

Jennifer Kupcho WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) with Tour AD XC 5 Stiff Shaft

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 3 wood (15 degrees) with Fujikura Atmo TS Blue 6 stiff shaft

Hybrids: Ping G430 (22 degrees) with Tour AD DI-75 stiff shaft, Ping G430 (26 degrees) with Tour AD DI-85 stiff shaft

Irons: Ping i210 Irons 5-9 with Ping Z65 shafts, Ping i230 Irons PW-UW with Project X IO 6.0 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (54 and 58 degrees) with Project X IO 6.0 shafts

Putter: Ping Prototype PLD Kushin

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver

Ping G430 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kupcho plays a full bag of Ping clubs and as with a number of other Ping staff players, her driver of choice is the G430 LST. Kupcho is not one of the longer hitters in the women’s game but she is consistent at finding fairways and will usually be found in the top 30 for driving accuracy.

The G430 LST has a smaller profile head (440 cc) than other models in the G430 range which makes it a good fit for the higher skilled golfer with fast swing speeds. The LST is available in loft options of 9 and 10.5 degrees. Kupcho favours the 10.5 degree model with a Ping Tour AD XC 5 stiff shaft.

The LST is designed to help golfers achieve a penetrating trajectory with accelerated ball speed and decreased spin and we were very impressed when we tested it, featuring it on our list of best golf drivers for distance as well as best golf drivers for mid handicap golfers.

Read our full Ping G430 LST review

Fairway Wood

Ping G4230

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kupcho carries the latest 2023 release Ping G430 LST three-wood set at 15 degrees loft and with a Fujikura Atmo TS Blue 6 stiff shaft.

This is a club we tested early in 2023 and we found it to be a powerful fairway wood that offers a sensational feel, playable ball flight and shot-making versatility.

Read our full Ping G430 LST Fairway Wood Review

Hybrid

Ping G430

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kupcho has two hybrids in the bag, both from the G430 range. She has a 22 degree four-hybrid and a 26 degree five-hybrid.

We loved this club so much in testing that it earned a spot on our Editor’s Choice 2023 awards. It’s undoubtedly one of the best hybrid clubs on the market today and we were particularly impressed with the forgiveness on off centre hits and the surprisingly fast ball speeds it delivered.

Read our full Ping G430 hybrid review

Irons

Ping i210, Ping i230

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American has a combo set of i210 irons from five-iron to nine-iron and then the latest 2023 Ping i230 pitching wedge and utility wedge. The i210 irons are a slightly older model but are still used by a number of tour pros and you will also find them in the bag of fellow LPGA stars Maja Stark and Leona Maguire.

The i230 is a reliable, versatile iron that can hit all the shots with a surprisingly high margin for error given its compact size. It produces a lively, stable feel with good distance and stopping power for competent players.

Wedges

Ping Glide Forged Pro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kupcho favors the Ping Glide Forged Pro wedges which you will also find in the bag of Swedish star Linn Grant. Kupcho carries a 54 degree and a 58 degree in her bag, with Project X IO 6.0 shafts.

Ping definitely make some of the best wedges and the Glide Forged Pro impressed us a lot with its control and versatility which allows you to be confident and aggressive around the green. We also liked the wide range of loft/bounce options available which makes it easy to create a set designed for your needs.

Read our full Ping Glide Forged Pro Wedge review

Putter

Ping PLD Kushin Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Completing the set for Kupcho is a Prototype Ping PLD Kushin putter based on the classic design which has been around for decades. It is 34 inches in length with 22 degrees lie angle and 2 degrees of loft. There isn't too much more known about the putter she is using due to it being a Prototype.

What we do know is that the PLD range of putters have a milled face, a slick all black finish and they have an exceptional feel. So far there are only four PLD putters in the range but perhaps the Kushin will be one of those Ping will add to the range in the future. Based on our positive experience with the Ping PLD DS 72 and Ping PLD Anser putters we would certainly be excited by any new releases in this range.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Future)

Kupcho uses the new Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, which as everyone knows is the most popular ball among tour players. In our testing of the latest version of the Pro V1 we were struck mainly by how impressively consistent it was in the long game. The Pro V1 ball has been hugely popular for a number of years but Titleist have been able to make some subtle improvements without sacrificing any of the things that make this ball so iconic.