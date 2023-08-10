Linn Grant What's In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of Swedish professional golfer Linn Grant.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
A player who has had an incredibly fast start to her career, Linn Grant has won five times on the Ladies European Tour in 2022 and 2023, and then she got into the winner's circle on the LPGA too in 2023 at the Dana Open. She is unquestionably a star in the game so we take a look inside her bag.

Linn Grant WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G430 LST, (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder TR 757 shaft

Fairway wood: Ping G425 Max, (14.5 degrees), with Ping Tour 65 shaft

Hybrids: Ping G400 (19, 22 degrees), with Tour AD-HY 65 shaft

Irons: Ping i210 (5-PW), with Dynamic Gold S300 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 54, 58 degrees), with Dynamic Gold S300 shafts

Putter: Ping PLD Prime Tyne Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver

Ping G430 LST

linn grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grant has a partnership with Ping at the moment and uses a full bag of clubs from the brand, starting with a Ping G430 LST driver. It has nine degrees of loft and is fitted with a Fujikura Speeder TR 757 shaft. The LST is the driver head designed for the most accomplished of ball-strikers, it has the smallest profile of the three models down behind the ball. The head itself is 440cc but, despite the more compact profile, Ping has done a good job of making this look inviting, not intimidating, at address.

Fairway wood

Ping G425 Max

linn grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving into the fairway wood slot, she continues to use the slightly older G425 Max model instead of the G430. This is something we see fairly regularly out on Tour, once a player finds a fairway wood they like and trust then that model tends to stay in the bag for a long time. Her model has around 14.5 degrees of loft and has a Ping Tour 65 shaft.

Hybrid

Ping G400

linn grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving into the hybrid section of the bag, instead of another fairway wood Grant has a Ping G400 hybrid with 19 degrees of loft, and another with 22 degrees. Both of them are fitted with Tour AD-HY 65 shafts. The G400 line is several years old now so once again, Grant clearly likes the performance form these clubs and shows no sign in changing. 

Irons

Ping i210

linn grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From five-iron down to pitching wedge she then uses a set of Ping i210 irons. When we tested these irons found them to be easy to hit well, which improved our distance and accuracy, while the feel and look has also improved. This iron is ideal for the better player who wants the extra forgiveness a cavity back iron provides over a muscleback, but still in a compact package.

Wedges

Ping Glide Forged Pro

linn grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grant carries three Ping Glide Forged Pro wedges at the moment with 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft. The tour-inspired, high-spinning design is offered in two grind profiles and multiple loft options to fit players who rely on precision and control to shoot lower scores. The smaller heel-to-toe head, which is forged from 8620 carbon steel, creates a captured look at the address, giving players the confidence to manipulate the head to help execute any shot they are facing.

Putter

Ping PLD Prime Tyne Prototype

linn grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her final club in the bag is a Ping PLD Prime Tyne Prototype which has a fang-style shape to the head. She looks to have used this model of putter for a while and given her success, it would be surprising to see her change. 

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Balls

(Image credit: Future)

Grant uses the latest version of the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball at the moment. In our testing it was the added consistency in the long game that shone through. Without dramatically changing the characteristics that have made the Pro V1 so popular, it seems Titleist has made some subtle but important improvements.

