Maja Stark What’s In The Bag?

Maja Stark is one of the bright young stars of women’s golf. Having excelled at Oklahoma State University, the Swede wasted little time making her mark in the professional game, winning several times in Europe including an impressive four shot victory at the Lalla Meryem Cup in February 2023. She has also won on the LPGA Tour and looks to have a big future. We take a look at what’s in her bag.

Maja Stark WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees) with Ping Tour 2.0 Black 65 stiff shaft

Fairway Wood: Ping Prototype (15 degrees) with Ping Tour 2.0 Chrome 65 stiff shaft

Hybrid: Ping G430 (19 degrees) with Ping Tour 2.0 stiff shaft

Irons: Ping i210 Irons (4-PW), with AWT 2.0 stiff shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 54, 60 degrees) with Nippon Modus 3 shafts

Putter: Ping Fetch

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver

Ping G430 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stark is a Ping staff player and has a full bag of Ping clubs in the bag. Her driver of choice is the Ping G430 LST with a Ping Tour 2.0 Black 65 stiff shaft. The LST has a smaller profile head (440 cc) than other models in the G430 range and is a good fit for faster swing speeds.

The LST is available in loft options of 9 and 10.5 degrees, with Stark going for the higher lofted option. The LST helps golfers achieve a penetrating trajectory with accelerated ball speed and decreased spin and it tested very well for us.

Read our full Ping G430 LST review

Fairway Wood

Ping Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year Stark had a G430 three-wood in the bag but she is currently using a prototype three-wood with 15 degrees of loft and fitted with a Ping Tour 2.0 chrome 65 stiff shaft,

Ping make some of the very best fairway woods and we were very impressed with the G430 Max when we reviewed it, finding it to be very forgiving while also delivering consistently fast ball speeds. We look forward to Ping unveiling this prototype and when they do you can be sure we’ll be one of the first to review it.

Read our full Ping G430 Max Fairway Wood Review

Hybrid

Ping G430

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just the one hybrid in Stark’s bag. A 19 degree G430 three-hybrid with a Ping Tour 2.0 85 stiff shaft. The G430 is loaded with new innovations to give extra ball speed, distance and green-holding stopping power, while also ensuring a good level of forgiveness thanks to a tungsten backlight.

We found this club to be extremely forgiving in testing and we were also impressed with some surprisingly fast ball speeds, but it was somewhat challenging to shape shots.

Read our full Ping G430 hybrid review

Irons

Ping i210

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stark is not playing the latest irons from Ping and favors the slightly older i210 irons, which is the same model Leona Maguire has in her bag. Stark has four-iron down to pitching wedge, all fitted with Ping AWT 2.0 stiff shafts.

When we tested these irons we were impressed with the distance and accuracy and found them easy to hit well. These irons are aimed at the better player who still wants the extra forgiveness of a cavity back club, while still looking nice and compact over the ball.

Read our full Ping i210 Iron review

Wedges

Ping Glide 4.0

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swede carries three Ping Glide 4.0 wedges with her loft choices 50, 54 and 60 degrees fitted with Nippon Modus 3 shafts. The Glide 4.0 features prominently in our list of the best wedges and we were very impressed with it during testing. They produced high levels of spin and were especially impressive out of the sand.

Read our full Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge review

Putter

Ping Fetch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the flat stick Stark’s weapon of choice is the Ping Fetch Putter which 34 inches long and set to 3.5 degrees loft and 20 degrees lie. The Fetch is one of the best mallet putters and we found it to be a very stable and well balanced putter, with a soft face that makes it ideal for putting on fast greens.

Read our full Ping Fetch Putter review

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Future)

Stark uses the new Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. In our testing of the latest version of this iconic ball we found the consistency in the long game to be the most impressive aspect. The Pro V1 ball has been number one on tour for many years but Titleist have been able to make some subtle improvements without sacrificing any of the things that make this ball the most popular with the pros.