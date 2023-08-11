Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Leona Maguire What’s In The Bag?

The darling of Ireland, Leona Maguire announced herself as one of the biggest stars in the women’s game with a record-breaking performance as a rookie at the 2021 Solheim Cup, going undefeated and collecting four and a half points to help Europe claim the trophy. She quickly followed that up by becoming the first Irishwoman to win on the LPGA when she claimed the 2022 Drive On Championship and is currently one of the biggest names in the sport. So let’s take a look at what’s in her bag.

Leona Maguire What's In The Bag?

Leona Maguire WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) with Ping Tour Shaft

Fairway Woods: Ping G430 Max Fairway (14.6 degrees) with Tour AD-CQ 6 stiff shaft, Ping G425 Max Fairway (17.5, 23.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 65 S shaft

Hybrids: Ping G425 (26, 30 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 80 stiff shaft

Irons: Ping i210 Irons 7-PW with KBS TGI 80 shafts

Wedges: Ping i230 Utility Wedge with KBS TGI 80 shaft, Titleist Vokey SM7 (55, 60 degrees).

Putter: Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch Putter

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver

Ping G430 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maguire is a Ping staff player and has almost a full bag of clubs from the brand. Starting with the big stick, she uses a Ping G430 LST with 10.5 degrees of loft. This is a driver set up to accelerate ball speed while reducing spin. The LST has a smaller profile head (440 cc) than other models in the G430 range and is a good fit for faster swing speeds.

Read our full Ping G430 LST review

Fairway Woods

Ping G430 Max, Ping G425 Max

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, Maguire carries three fairway woods including a nine-wood. Her three-wood of choice is the G430 Max (set at 14.6 degrees) with a Tour AD-CQ 6 stiff shaft, but for the five and nine-woods she is still using the older G425 Max models.

Her five-wood is set to 17.5 degrees of loft while the nine-wood is 23.5 degrees and both of these are fitted with a Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 65 S shaft. Ping are among the very best fairway woods and we were very impressed with the G430 Max when we reviewed it, finding it to be very forgiving while also delivering consistently fast ball speeds.

Read our full Ping G430 Max Fairway Wood Review

Hybrids

Ping G425

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maguire carries two hybrids and both are from the G425 range. She has a 26 degree five-hybrid and a 30 degree six-hybrid, and both are fitted with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 80 stiff shaft. We found this club to be extremely forgiving in testing and we were also impressed with its versatility in pulling off different types of shots.

Read our full Ping G425 hybrid review

Irons

Ping i210

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to irons, Maguire is playing the i210 irons, from seven-iron down to pitching wedge, all with KBS TGI 80 stiff shafts. When we tested these irons we were impressed with the distance and accuracy and found them easy to hit well. These irons are aimed at the better player who still wants the extra forgiveness of a cavity back club, while still looking nice and compact over the ball.

Read our full Ping i210 Iron review

Wedges

Ping i230, Titleist Vokey SM7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maguire carries a Ping i230 Utility Wedge but also has a couple of non-Ping clubs in the bag in the form of a pair of Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges. The i230 UW loft is 50 degrees while the Vokeys are 55 and 60 degrees. We absolutely love the Vokey SM7 wedges and they tested extremely well. A stunning wedge that plays as well as it looks.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedge review

Putter

Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final club in Maguire’s bag is the Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch Putter which is set to 3.5 degrees loft and 20 degrees lie. This is a mallet design featuring simple but effective sight lines that provide a nice contract against the head. It's a forgiving putter which is easy to line up and has a nice feel to it. Maguire has used this putter for a while now and has had great success with it, so it isn't likely to change.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Future)

As with a great many tour professionals, Maguire uses the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. In our testing of the latest version of this iconic ball we were most impressed with the consistency in the long game. The Pro V1 ball has been hugely popular for a number of years but Titleist have been able to make some subtle improvements without sacrificing any of the things that have made this ball the most used on tour for many years.