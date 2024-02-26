Jake Knapp What's In The Bag?

Jake Knapp has won on the PGA Tour in just his ninth start as a member, but what clubs did the rookie use to claim victory at the 2024 Mexico Open? Knapp is currently under contract with PXG and while he sports the brands bag, cap irons and wedges, the former University of California, Irvine golfer has a selection of other brands equipment throughout his bag. The former nightclub security guard holds one of the purest looking swings in golf and looks set to be a star on the tour for many years to come with his effortless power off the tee.

Driver

What Driver Does Jake Knapp Use?

Jake Knapp using his Ping G425 LST Driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jake Knapp has used the same Ping G425 LST for a few years now and is known as one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour. He plays with his driver set at 9° and uses the Project X HZRDUS T1100TX shaft to muscle his way around the golf course. The Ping G425 driver is three years old now and so it will be interesting to see if and when he may choose to upgrade to the Ping G430 LST - widely considered one of the best golf drivers around at the time of writing.

Fairway Wood

What Fairway Wood Does Jake Knapp use?

Jake Knapp using the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than opting for a traditional fairway wood, Knapp is using the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver set at 13.5°. The mini driver is a great option for those golfers who want more control off the tee than what driver offers, without sacrificing too much distance. This driver-come-fairway wood crossover has been fairly popular in professional golf since its release, with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott and Bryson Dechambeau all putting one in their bag at various events over the past year or so. Knapp uses the same T1100TX shaft in his mini driver as in his regular driver.

Irons

What Irons Does Jake Knapp Use?

Knapp uses PXG 0211 ST Irons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jake Knapp uses the PXG 0211 ST irons from 4-iron through to pitching wedge. These are bladed irons that are triple forged to promote a really soft feel through impact. Knapp also carries a Srixon ZU85 2-iron to bridge the distance between his longest iron and his mini driver.

Wedges

What Wedges Does Jake Knapp Use?

Knapp has a mixture of PXG and Titleist Vokey wedges in the bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Knapp used a PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II 52° wedge, alongside a Titleist Vokey SM9 56° sand wedge and Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks 60° wedge to help him secure his maiden win on the PGA Tour in just his ninth start. Titleist Vokey wedges are often considered the best wedges in the business and with how quickly most touring professionals go through wedges, we'd expect to see Knapp change into the new SM10 Vokey wedges in the near future. Knapp will now be teeing it up alongside the world's best in The Masters in April.

Putter

What Putter Does Jake Knapp Use?

Jake Knapp using his TaylorMade Spider Tour putter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jake Knapp is currently using a TaylorMade Spider Tour double bend with a SuperStroke Zenergy 2.0 pistol grip. The Spider putter franchise has been extremely popular on tour since its inception and has been used by the likes of Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

Golf Ball

What Golf Ball Does Jake Knapp Use?

Jake Knapp uses a Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot golf ball. The Left Dot Pro V1 is currently a tour ball offering from Titleist that has been released in limited quantities a couple of times in the US. This ball provides a similar feel to a regular Titleist Pro V1 while providing a lower ball flight with lower long game spin, perfect for those who have speed to burn like Knapp.

The Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x are widely considered some of the best golf balls you can buy and hold a large percentage of the market share on balls in play in professional golf.

Jake Knapp WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G425 LST, 9° loft with a Project X HZRDUS T1100 TX shaft.

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver, 13.5° loft with a Project X HZRDUS T1100 TX shaft.

Irons: PXG 0211 ST irons (4-PW) with KBS C-Taper shafts P760 and a Srixon ZU85 2-iron in a Mitsubishi Tensei White HY X shaft.

Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II 50°, Titleist Vokey SM9 56° and a Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks 60°

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Double Bend with SuperStroke Zenergy 2.0 PT grip.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot.

Apparel & glove: Penguin, TravisMathew, FootJoy Pure Touch Glove

Footwear: Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods '20