Chandler Blanchet: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Chandler Blanchet shattered records at the University of West Florida and is making his way on the PGA Tour. Here are 15 facts to know about him...
Chandler Blanchet broke records at the University of West Florida, and after success on the Korn Ferry and PGA Tour Latinoamerica, his attention now focuses on the PGA Tour.
Get to know the up-and-coming pro better with these facts about his life and career so far...
Chandler Blanchet facts:
1. Blanchet was born on 25th January, 1996 in Gainesville, Florida.
2. His first golfing memory is playing at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Gainesville with his brother.
3. He went to the star-studded Buchholz High School, which has produced notable alumni such as tennis player Ben Shelton and two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell.
4. Blanchet attended the University of West Florida, where he played four seasons, achieving 13 individual wins, which is the most in the program's history.
5. He won the NCAA Division II Individual Championship in 2017, fighting back three shots in the last three holes.
6. As a junior at West Florida, he set the school record scoring average (68.76) in the 2016-17 season.
7. In the same season, he became the USA’s top-rated golfer in any division and was the first-ever Division 2 player to win the Golfstat Cup.
8. Blanchet has made four holes-in-one, with the last over ten years ago at the Patriot Intercollegiate in 2015.
9. Blanchet turned pro in 2018 and joined the PGA Tour in 2026.
10. Blanchet has three wins on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. In 2023, he claimed the Bupa Tour Championship and the Roberto de Vicenzo Memorial 100 Years, and in 2019, he won the Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship.
11. He won the Order of Merit in 2023, finishing first on the 2023 PGA Tour Latinoamérica points list, earning him Korn Ferry Tour status.
12. He qualified for the 2025 US Open at Oakmont via the final qualifying in June 2025 - this was his first Major championship appearance.
13. He has won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and the Price Cutter Charity Championship, both in 2025.
14. Also in 2025, Blanchet finished third in scoring while also leading the Korn Ferry Tour in consecutive cuts made (11).
15. He is a coffee aficionado and loves tacos, hoping to one day own his own coffee or taco shop.
Born
25th January, 1996 Gainesville, Florida.
Height
5'10" (1.78m)
College
University of West Florida
Former Tours
Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Highest OWGR
119th (January '26)
Date
Tournament
Score
October 12, 2025
Korn Ferry Tour Championship
-14 (69,71,68,66)
July 20, 2025
Price Cutter Charity Championship
-27 (62,62,69,68)
March 26, 2023
Roberto de Vicenzo Memorial 100 Years
-17 (65,68,68,66) - won via playoff
September 22, 2019
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship
-19 (67,64,66,68)
