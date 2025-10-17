Scottland's Cameron Adam Claims DP World Tour Card Via Global Amateur Pathway

Scotland's Cameron Adam will play on the DP World Tour in 2026 after earning the second ever card via the Global Amateur Pathway Ranking.

The Global Amateur Pathway hands out one spot on the DP World Tour to the leading non-collegiate male amateur finishing in the top 20 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

China's Wenyi Ding claimed the inaugural place and this year comfortably kept his card in a fine rookie season - something Adam will look to replicate.

The 22-year-old had a nervy wait down the stretch, but just managed to cling on to 20th spot in the WAGR to secure playing privileges on the DP World Tour in 2026.

It caps the end of a great year for the left-hander, with Adam playing in The Open at Royal Portrush after winning The Open Amateur Series and playing for Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup at Cypress Point.

"Over the moon is probably a good way to put how I feel about the year," said Adam. "About 13 months ago I was struggling a bit with golf, and it’s all turned around. It’s all kind of nuts and definitely something that I’m sitting back and taking in.

“It was a nervy few months between the last event and going out to Singapore - and a nervy start in Singapore, left myself a lot of work - but I’m just happy to be where I am now."

Adam has already tasted the DP World Tour after grabbing a fine top-20 finish at the British Masters at The Belfry, but the event he's really looking forward to next year is on home soil at the Genesis Scottish Open.

“I’m buzzing for the season ahead. I got a wee taste at The Belfry, which was so important, and I’m extremely grateful for that," Adam added.

"Getting a taste of what it’s like, the opportunities I’m going to have over the next year to go and play the dream.

“That week was almost about proving to myself that I can compete on that stage and go and tee it up with players that I’ll be going up against in the next year. There’s no doubt that gives me a lot of confidence for the year that’s coming.

“The big goal for me is to qualify for the Genesis Scottish Open. It’s my home event and close to my home town, so that’s the one I’m really looking forward to, even though I don’t know if I’ll be in it or not yet.”