St Andrews Links Collegiate Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch
The St Andrews Links Collegiate comes from the Jubilee Course and the Old Course – here are the essential details of the event
The St Andrews Links Collegiate takes place at St Andrews’ Jubilee Course and the Home of Golf, the Old Course.
The inaugural tournament was in 2023, but it immediately gained prestige thanks to its TV coverage and the renowned venues where the action unfolded.
Here are some of the essential details about the high-profile event.
St Andrews Links Collegiate Format
The St Andrews Links Collegiate is held over three days and features men’s and women’s teams from four universites competing in two days of strokeplay at the Jubilee Course followed by one day of match play at The Old Course.
Four universities are invited, with each providing teams of six men and six women. In the inaugural tournament in 2023, Georgetown, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt were invited to appear to recognize their significant contributions to collegiate golf.
Back then North Carolina won the women’s team title with Kayla Smith from the university taking the individual honors. Vanderbilt won the men’s team title with the university's Jackson van Paris taking the men's individual title.
Which Teams Are Playing In The St Andrews Links Collegiate?
The plan is for different universities to compete each year. In 2024, teams from the University of St Andrews, the University of Arizona, Howard University and Northwestern University will have their chance to experience the Home of Golf.
The University of St Andrews won the BUCS National Match Play Team Golf Championship in 2022 and 2023, while the University of Arizona won the NCAA Division I Golf Championship in 1992, with its women’s team having won it three times.
Washington DC’s Howard University won the 2024 Men’s NEC Championship, while Illinois-based Northwestern University has eight Big Ten Conference titles.
- University of St Andrews
- University of Arizona
- Howard University
- Northwestern University
How To Watch The The St Andrews Links Collegiate
The event will be broadcast on the Golf Channel and Peacock in the US, with coverage on Sky Sports in the UK. The action takes place between Monday 14 October and Wednesday 16 October.
