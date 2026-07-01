Bubba Watson WITB 2026: 13-Year-Old Irons And A Bright Pink Driver Highlight Full Ping Set-Up

Bubba Watson is one of the game's biggest characters, with his larger than life personality being shown through his equipment set-up.

Having used Ping golf clubs since he was the age of eight, the two-time Major winner has a rather unique bag of clubs, including 13-year-old irons and grips that possess an insane amount of wraps, between eight-to-13 layers.

Along with that portion of his set-up, there's still the bright pink driver head, as well as a wedge model that was released in 2017.

Speaking in an exclusive with Golf Monthly, Watson went through his golf bag at the International Series Morocco, a tournament he narrowly missed out winning.

Check out his full equipment set-up below, as well as the video of Watson going through his bag above.

Driver

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Beginning with the driver, with Watson using the Ping G440 Max in traditional pink and black colorway, as well as a 'Bubba' stamp on the crown.

Shaft-wise, the American uses a Project X HZRDUS RDX Black 60, which has been in-play for some time, with the grip set slightly open so that he can hit a consistent cut off the tee.

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"I usually go with the new driver because of the new technology," Watson told Golf Monthly, with the Ping G440 Max one of the best, and most forgiving, drivers money can buy.

Fairway Wood