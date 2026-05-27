Justin Thomas WITB 2026: A Decade Old Fairway Wood And A Putter Based Off A Fellow Pro Highlights Full Titleist Set-Up
Take a look at what's in the bag of the two-time Major winner, who uses a full Titleist set-up
Justin Thomas is one of the most decorated players over the past decade, securing two PGA Championships and 16 PGA Tour titles, including The Players Championship and FedEx Cup.
Turning professional in 2013, the American has predominantly been a Titleist staffer during that time, using the brand's golf bags, clubs and balls to much success.
From custom-made irons, to a fairway wood that was released over a decade ago, Thomas has been using a full Titleist set-up for the majority of his professional career, with his 2026 specs producing some great results.
At the PGA Championship, Thomas was using the brand-new 9.5° Titleist GTS2 driver with a Mitsubishi Whiteboard 63 X shaft. The popular model replaced a Titleist TS2, which he had used regularly throughout 2026.
In the fairway woods, the TS3 has remained in a 3-wood configuration, while the even older Titleist 915 Fd is prominent in a 5-wood set-up.
The oldest clubs in his bag, Thomas' 3-wood (2018) is set at 15°, while his 5-wood (2014) is 18°. What's more, the TS3 possesses a Mitsubishi AV RAW Blue 85 TX shaft, while the 915 Fd has a Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X.
Moving to the iron portion of Thomas' bag, where the Ryder Cup star has three different Titleist models. These are a T250 4-iron, T100 5-iron and a custom set of 621.JT from 6-iron to 9-iron.
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A similar set-up to that of Cameron Young, Thomas' custom irons were created in 2022 via his input, with the clubs a traditional muscleback blade with very little offset. They also feature the extremely popular True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.
Working seamlessly alongside his irons are his wedges, which are the Titleist Vokey SM11, one of the best wedges money can buy, as well as the Vokey Wedgeworks Proto
In his set-up, you'll find an SM11 46° that is bent to 47.5°, a 52° bent to 52.5°, a 56° bent to 57°. His 60° is the Wedgeworks Proto, and that is bent to 60.5°, completing the gapping perfectly in the scoring section.
Finishing with the putter, where Thomas has experimented regularly throughout 2026, using a variety of different Scotty Cameron models on the PGA Tour.
In his last start, it was a Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R that made the line-up, with Thomas copying Young's specs to create it. He has also used a T-5 Tour-Only blade, as well as a Phantom X 5.5 mallet throughout the year.
One aspect that hasn't changed, though, is the golf ball, which is the Titleist Pro V1x, one of the best premium models on the market. This has been in-play for some time and doesn't appear to be changing any time soon.
Check out Thomas' full what's in the bag below...
Justin Thomas WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GTS2 (9.5°)
Mitsubishi Whiteboard 63 X
Fairway Woods
Titleist TS2 (15°)
Titleist 915 Fd (18°)
Mitsubishi AV RAW Blue 85 TX (15°)
Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X (18°)
Irons
Titleist T250 (4)
Titleist T100 (5)
Titleist 621.JT (6-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Titleist SM11 (47.5°, 52.5°, 57°)
Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks Proto (60.5°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Proto
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Apparel
N/A
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shoes
FootJoy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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