Justin Thomas WITB 2026: A Decade Old Fairway Wood And A Putter Based Off A Fellow Pro Highlights Full Titleist Set-Up

Justin Thomas is one of the most decorated players over the past decade, securing two PGA Championships and 16 PGA Tour titles, including The Players Championship and FedEx Cup.

Turning professional in 2013, the American has predominantly been a Titleist staffer during that time, using the brand's golf bags, clubs and balls to much success.

From custom-made irons, to a fairway wood that was released over a decade ago, Thomas has been using a full Titleist set-up for the majority of his professional career, with his 2026 specs producing some great results.

At the PGA Championship, Thomas was using the brand-new 9.5° Titleist GTS2 driver with a Mitsubishi Whiteboard 63 X shaft. The popular model replaced a Titleist TS2, which he had used regularly throughout 2026.

In the fairway woods, the TS3 has remained in a 3-wood configuration, while the even older Titleist 915 Fd is prominent in a 5-wood set-up.

The oldest clubs in his bag, Thomas' 3-wood (2018) is set at 15°, while his 5-wood (2014) is 18°. What's more, the TS3 possesses a Mitsubishi AV RAW Blue 85 TX shaft, while the 915 Fd has a Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the iron portion of Thomas' bag, where the Ryder Cup star has three different Titleist models. These are a T250 4-iron, T100 5-iron and a custom set of 621.JT from 6-iron to 9-iron.

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A similar set-up to that of Cameron Young, Thomas' custom irons were created in 2022 via his input, with the clubs a traditional muscleback blade with very little offset. They also feature the extremely popular True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Working seamlessly alongside his irons are his wedges, which are the Titleist Vokey SM11, one of the best wedges money can buy, as well as the Vokey Wedgeworks Proto

In his set-up, you'll find an SM11 46° that is bent to 47.5°, a 52° bent to 52.5°, a 56° bent to 57°. His 60° is the Wedgeworks Proto, and that is bent to 60.5°, completing the gapping perfectly in the scoring section.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing with the putter, where Thomas has experimented regularly throughout 2026, using a variety of different Scotty Cameron models on the PGA Tour.

In his last start, it was a Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R that made the line-up, with Thomas copying Young's specs to create it. He has also used a T-5 Tour-Only blade, as well as a Phantom X 5.5 mallet throughout the year.

One aspect that hasn't changed, though, is the golf ball, which is the Titleist Pro V1x, one of the best premium models on the market. This has been in-play for some time and doesn't appear to be changing any time soon.

Check out Thomas' full what's in the bag below...

Justin Thomas WITB: Full Specs