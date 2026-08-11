Titleist GTS3 vs TaylorMade Qi4D Driver Comparison: Which Heavyweight Rules 2026?
From classic looks and raw feedback to aerodynamic speed and vertical forgiveness, we break down how these two tour-proven drivers compare in looks, feel, and launch monitor performance.
The GTS3 is a potent distance weapon in any golfer's hands, launching higher and spinning less than its ultra-successful predecessor. Titleist has shifted the dial with this driver, making it a premier choice for players seeking total control and performance even on mishits.
Pros
- Optimized launch and spin windows for improved carry
- Remarkable ball speed retention on heel/toe strikes
- Classic, confidence-inspiring Titleist ‘Tour’ aesthetic
Cons
- Scruffy paint finishing around the rear weight port
- Off-center feel is harsher and ‘clangier’ than the GT3
The Qi4D is, quite frankly, an outstanding driver. By blending optimised aerodynamics for impressive clubhead speed with excellent levels of stability, TaylorMade has created a genuinely winning combination. At address, the club presents a near-perfect balance between the brand’s classic pear shape and a more forgiveness-focused, high-MOI profile. There really isn’t much to dislike.
Pros
- Tangible clubhead speed gains
- Exceptional feel
- Stunningly good address profile
Cons
- Some may not deem this a visual upgrade
When two equipment powerhouses update their flagship player’s drivers, the entire golf world pays attention. The Titleist GTS3 and TaylorMade Qi4D arrive with immense pedigree, taking over from models that dominated both tour leaderboards and retail shelves.
Having spent extensive testing time with both drivers on the launch monitor and the golf course, it is clear that while both are designed to max out speed and distance, they go about it in very different ways.
Watch: Joe Ferguson puts these two driver giants up against one another
Looks
Visually, these two drivers showcase two contrasting design philosophies. The Titleist GTS3 stays exceptionally true to the brand’s traditional DNA. It offers classic, understated looks with a clean crown and a refined footprint that exudes sophistication. Behind the ball, both drivers present a confident profile, though the Titleist gives a fractionally more pear-shaped profile that traditionalists will instantly fall in love with.
By contrast, the TaylorMade Qi4D is a little more forthright in showing off its technology features. With its aggressive shaping, aerodynamic contours, and technical alignment cues, it makes no secret of the speed technology packed under the hood.
Behind the ball, TaylorMade has refined the footprint compared to previous generations - adopting a slightly smaller and less rounded footprint that mirrors their tour-proven shapes - but it remains visually punchier than the GTS3.
Ultimately, which look appeals to you will come down to what you prioritize at address: classic, minimalist elegance or a modern, high-tech aesthetic.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sound and Feel
A driver's sensation at impact is often the deciding factor for discerning players, and both models deliver distinct experiences. Out of the dead centre of the clubhead, both the GTS3 and the Qi4D feel exceptional - delivering a powerful, solid, and lively response that confirms you have properly struck one.
However, move away from the middle and the differences become immediately apparent. Off-centre, the TaylorMade definitely feels better to me, maintaining a soft yet energetic feel that masks the contact point.
Crucially, this isn't necessarily a positive for every player.
The GTS3 offers much clearer, brutally honest feedback on strike location; your hands instantly know if you have caught it high, low, or off the toe. What makes the GTS3 so impressive, however, is that this sharp feedback doesn't necessarily affect down-range performance. Your hands receive a firm notification of a mishit, but the launch monitor and ball flight barely register the error.
For golfers who demand precise tactile feedback without sacrificing forgiveness, this combination of brutal honesty and speed retention might actually be the perfect combination.
Performance
When looking strictly at the Foresight Sports GC3 launch monitor data, both heads provided me with strong ball speeds. Personally, I found the TaylorMade driver was a little quicker from the face on average during my testing sessions; however, it is worth noting that my absolute best hits with both drivers were essentially identical in peak ball speed and distance.
The slight drop-off in average distance for the Titleist was likely due to the nature of my personal swing delivery. My misses are very rarely heel or toe side, but rather tend to move vertically - striking high or low on the face. This is precisely where the TaylorMade driver excels thanks to its newly designed face roll, where engineers have essentially increased the radius of curvature to optimize launch and spin parameters on vertical mishits.
This functional difference highlights who each driver is built for. If you are a heel or toe misser, the Titleist GTS3 may be more effective, as its clever design features preserve ball speed across the horizontal axis remarkably well. But if you are someone who moves the strike around more vertically, then the TaylorMade Qi4D could be a better performance solution.
Summary
The Titleist GTS3 and TaylorMade Qi4D are exceptional drivers, and it is no surprise both are seeing incredible success both on tour and at retail. Choosing between these two heavyweights won't come down to finding a "better" club, but rather finding the right match for your game.
Ultimately, the purchasing decision here will likely come down to visual preference at address and identifying your predominant miss on the clubface.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and TaylorMade.
Joe's What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi4D 8˚
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade Qi4D 15˚
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 21˚
Irons: Cobra 3DP MB, 4-PW
Wedges: Vokey SM11 50˚, 54˚ and 60˚
Putter: Odyssey 7 Ai One Broomstick
Ball: TaylorMade 2026 TP5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.