Titleist GTS3 vs TaylorMade Qi4D Driver Comparison: Which Heavyweight Rules 2026?

When two equipment powerhouses update their flagship player’s drivers, the entire golf world pays attention. The Titleist GTS3 and TaylorMade Qi4D arrive with immense pedigree, taking over from models that dominated both tour leaderboards and retail shelves.

Having spent extensive testing time with both drivers on the launch monitor and the golf course, it is clear that while both are designed to max out speed and distance, they go about it in very different ways.

Watch: Joe Ferguson puts these two driver giants up against one another

Looks

Visually, these two drivers showcase two contrasting design philosophies. The Titleist GTS3 stays exceptionally true to the brand’s traditional DNA. It offers classic, understated looks with a clean crown and a refined footprint that exudes sophistication. Behind the ball, both drivers present a confident profile, though the Titleist gives a fractionally more pear-shaped profile that traditionalists will instantly fall in love with.

By contrast, the TaylorMade Qi4D is a little more forthright in showing off its technology features. With its aggressive shaping, aerodynamic contours, and technical alignment cues, it makes no secret of the speed technology packed under the hood.

Behind the ball, TaylorMade has refined the footprint compared to previous generations - adopting a slightly smaller and less rounded footprint that mirrors their tour-proven shapes - but it remains visually punchier than the GTS3.

Ultimately, which look appeals to you will come down to what you prioritize at address: classic, minimalist elegance or a modern, high-tech aesthetic.

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Sound and Feel

(Image credit: Future)

A driver's sensation at impact is often the deciding factor for discerning players, and both models deliver distinct experiences. Out of the dead centre of the clubhead, both the GTS3 and the Qi4D feel exceptional - delivering a powerful, solid, and lively response that confirms you have properly struck one.

However, move away from the middle and the differences become immediately apparent. Off-centre, the TaylorMade definitely feels better to me, maintaining a soft yet energetic feel that masks the contact point.

Titleist GTS3 face (Image credit: Future)

Crucially, this isn't necessarily a positive for every player.

The GTS3 offers much clearer, brutally honest feedback on strike location; your hands instantly know if you have caught it high, low, or off the toe. What makes the GTS3 so impressive, however, is that this sharp feedback doesn't necessarily affect down-range performance. Your hands receive a firm notification of a mishit, but the launch monitor and ball flight barely register the error.

For golfers who demand precise tactile feedback without sacrificing forgiveness, this combination of brutal honesty and speed retention might actually be the perfect combination.

Performance

When looking strictly at the Foresight Sports GC3 launch monitor data, both heads provided me with strong ball speeds. Personally, I found the TaylorMade driver was a little quicker from the face on average during my testing sessions; however, it is worth noting that my absolute best hits with both drivers were essentially identical in peak ball speed and distance.

(Image credit: Future)

The slight drop-off in average distance for the Titleist was likely due to the nature of my personal swing delivery. My misses are very rarely heel or toe side, but rather tend to move vertically - striking high or low on the face. This is precisely where the TaylorMade driver excels thanks to its newly designed face roll, where engineers have essentially increased the radius of curvature to optimize launch and spin parameters on vertical mishits.

This functional difference highlights who each driver is built for. If you are a heel or toe misser, the Titleist GTS3 may be more effective, as its clever design features preserve ball speed across the horizontal axis remarkably well. But if you are someone who moves the strike around more vertically, then the TaylorMade Qi4D could be a better performance solution.

Summary

The Titleist GTS3 and TaylorMade Qi4D are exceptional drivers, and it is no surprise both are seeing incredible success both on tour and at retail. Choosing between these two heavyweights won't come down to finding a "better" club, but rather finding the right match for your game.

Ultimately, the purchasing decision here will likely come down to visual preference at address and identifying your predominant miss on the clubface.