8 Oldest Golf Clubs To Win On The PGA Tour In 2026

Golf clubs are the most important aspect to any professional's golf bag and, when the world's best find clubs they like, they will often keep them in the set-ups for significant amounts of time.

Even with modern technology, there are just some clubs that can't be replaced and, in 2026, we've seen winners on the PGA Tour using some interesting set-ups that are still holding up to the test of time.

In this piece, we've looked through every winning what's in the bag from the 2026 PGA Tour season and picked out the oldest clubs to feature.

Some of these models are over a decade old, yet they're still being used by these champions to this very day, and you can check out the full list below.

Matt Fitzpatrick - Ping S55 Irons (2013)

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Matt Fitzpatrick has three wins on the PGA Tour in 2026, with the Englishman using a set of Ping S55 irons that were released back in 2013.

Not only that, but he pairs them with Ping i210s, which were released in 2018, with both models possessing Project X LZ 6.5 shafts.

"They work for me, that's the long and short of it," Fitzpatrick stated in an interview with Golf Monthly. "I've had success with them in the past and I know what I'm getting with them."

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Jacob Bridgeman - TaylorMade TP UDI Driving Iron (2014)

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Jacob Bridgeman's victory came at the Genesis Invitational, where the American held off Rory McIlroy and Kurt Kitayama to secure his maiden PGA Tour title.

A TaylorMade staffer, the club that stood out in his bag was the TaylorMade TP UDI driving iron, a model that was released in 2014 and has been in-and-out of his set-up depending on course conditions.

It has the same Project X 6.5 shafts as his P770 5-iron and P7CB 6-iron to 9-iron.

Brandt Snedeker - TaylorMade M2 Driver (2017)