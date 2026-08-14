LIV Golfers Commit To British Masters Following Reported Team Championship Cancelation

LIV Golf's Team Championship is widely believed to be canceled and the latest sign is the addition of Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin and Adrian Meronk committing to the British Masters.

The DP World Tour event takes place from August 27-30, the exact same days as the scheduled Team Championship in Michigan.

LIV Golf has not formally released any details related to the Team Championship or any perceived format changes to the upcoming Indianapolis event, which takes place next week and will likely be the final tournament of the season.

The league's players have reportedly been told the Team Championship will not go ahead and ticket sales for the tournament at The Cardinal at Saint John's are currently listed as 'no longer available.'

It is set to be the second LIV event of the season not to go ahead as scheduled following the postponement of the league's Louisiana debut in June.

Hatton and McKibbin are part of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team that won last year's Team Championship, and speculation has been mounting over Rahm's future with the league.

Speculation mounts over Jon Rahm's future (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Telegraph's James Corrigan cited LIV sources who indicated they are "almost resigned" to Rahm departing. LIV Golf offered no comment when approached by Golf Monthly.

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There has also been news this week of the DP World Tour informing its members they will be fined for playing in LIV Golf events next year, following a conditional release agreement in 2026 that allowed them to play freely.

It comes amid LIV recently announcing it had a 'lead investor' signed for LIV 2.0, a new-look version of the circuit set to feature ten tournaments and the introduction of player equity, with players also set to receive their 'NIL' rights back.

The events will feature reduced prize purses compared with the current season, and Golf Monthly understands the funds will be higher than DP World Tour prize pools and competitive with those on the PGA Tour.

The three LIV players add to a strong British Masters field at The Belfry, where current Race to Dubai No.1 Patrick Reed headlines. No.3 Eugenio Chacarra is also slated to play, with both men on course to secure their PGA Tour cards for 2027.

As well as Hatton, Marco Penge, Matt Wallace, Harry Hall, Dan Brown, Jordan Smith and John Parry are among the home favorites set to tee it up.