Taichi Kho Claims Narrow International Series Morocco Victory Over Bubba Watson

The International Series Morocco event came down to the 72nd hole, with Taichi Kho getting the better of LIV Golf's Bubba Watson.

A low scoring day yielded an exciting finish at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam golf club, with 25-year-old Kho birdieing the final hole of his day to claim a one shot win over two-time Masters winner Watson.

Beginning the final day, it was Watson who led following scores of 69, 66 and 69 and, despite a three-under 70 final round, the American was unable to get the better of Kho, who fired himself out of the gates on Sunday.

Birdieing four of his first six holes, the charge put him into contention, with a bogey at the seventh meaning a three-under 33 going out.

A birdie at the par 4 10th kept him in contention and, with only Watson continuing to pose any threat, thanks to a birdie at the 17th, it was all-square going down the final hole between the two men.

Playing the last, Watson could only par, with a four-footer separating Kho between victory and a playoff.

Thankfully, for the Hong Kong player, his birdie putt never looked anywhere else, as it dropped in for a one stroke win and the first player from his home country to win on the International Series.

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Claiming the Asian Tour Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, Kho was the first player from Hong Kong to secure victory on the circuit, with the International Series Morocco title added to his World City Championship victory of that year.

Speaking after his round, Kho stated: "It’s been a long year. It’s had a lot of hardships and a bit of adversity.

"Through it all, I think I really grew as a person. I realized the work I put in surpasses any results.

"Golf’s a funny game. It really gives and takes, and I was very fortunate the last couple of weeks to be on the good side of it.

"I just have a lot of gratitude towards the game itself, the people around me, the people who make it possible."