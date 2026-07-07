Branden Grace WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The LIV Golfer Use?

In 2017, Branden Grace made history when he became the first man to shoot a 62 at a Major, with his third round at The Open Championship including eight birdies and 10 pars.

Claiming 15 wins worldwide over four different circuits, the South African has enjoyed a fine career over the last two decades, with Grace using a traditional set-up to do so.

An equipment-free agent, Grace sat down with Golf Monthly to explain what's in the bag and you can check out the video below...

At the top end of the bag, Grace uses a TaylorMade driver, 3-wood and 7-wood, with the driver and 3-wood being the Qi4D, while the 7-wood is the slightly older Qi35.

The driver features in an 8° loft and has a UST Mamiya Lin-Q shaft in it, specifically a PowerCore White 6 X. The shaft is a new addition to Grace's bag, and was put in-play around May 2026.

Moving to the fairway woods, with the 3-wood set at 15° and the 7-wood at 21°. Both models are among the best TaylorMade fairway woods money can buy, and both are used by many notable names.

For Grace, the move to TaylorMade fairway woods came in 2025, with the 38-year-old explaining why he still has the older Qi35 in-play, stating: "I just like the look of it and the feel of it.

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"I feel, with a 7-wood, especially par 5s and longer par 4s, I can get the ball more higher and landing more softer. I almost call it the cheating club because it's so easy to hit."

Revealing the move to the Qi4D was an easy transition, hitting a few shots and putting it straight in the bag, his 3-wood and 7-wood possess Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shafts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of irons and wedges, Grace uses Callaway X Forged from 4-iron all the way down to sand wedge.

Grace states: "Throughout my whole career I've enjoyed having the irons and the wedges the same for feel. A lot of guys will use Callaway irons and Titleist wedges, or TaylorMade and Titleist etc.

"I just feel that the feel is very different, so I'm always trying to keep it the same."

The X Forged wedges are a new addition to the bag, as are the X Forged irons, where Grace previously used the 2013 version of them.

Introducing the new irons in 2025, the one aspect that has remained the same is the shaft, with the South African using a Project X 6.5. "I like the feel and like the flight it gives me," he explains.

"I don't like to tinker a lot with the irons and wedges, but I have tinkered with the woods."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Grace has put in the Forged X wedges in a 52° and 56°, he continues to use the Callaway Jaws lob wedge in a 60°.

A few years older than the Forged X, Grace states: "It's one that I feel very comfortable in and I'm struggling to change it.

"I am on my second to last Jaws wedge, though, as they've stopped making these, so I'm taking the process a little slower, in terms of practicing with it."

Returning back to TaylorMade, Grace's final club in the bag is a Spider Tour putter, specifically a broomstick model that was put in-play a few years ago.

Putting it in the bag at the International Series Morocco, the former Presidents Cup player explained that: "I wanted to put something (in the bag) that had a quicker feel off the face. Because of the slower greens, I felt this was the right week to try that."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing up with the golf ball, where Grace uses the Titleist Pro V1x from 2019.

"I struggle making big changes," states Grace. "Things have changed and I'm more of an old-school player, hence why I use the '19 version.

"It has a lower ball flight and more spin. Before this one I used the '17 version of the Pro V1x, which they stopped making, so I was forced to go into the '19. That was the closest one I could find to the '17."

Branden Grace WITB: Full Specs