Anna Iwanaga Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer

Anna Iwanaga is one of the best players in the women's amateur game with a string of achievements to her name. Here are 10 things to know about her.

Anna Iwanaga Facts

1. Anna Iwanaga is from Osaka, Japan, and was born on January 20th 2009.

2. Her parents are tennis coaches.

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3. In 2025, Iwanaga won seven World Amateur Golf Ranking events.

4. Her sister, Rinka, is also a promising amateur golfer.

5. At the 2025 Uswing Mojing World Junior Golf Championship, both Anna and Rinka won in their respective age group (Anna in the 15-18 age group and Rinka in the 13-14 age group). Even more remarkably, both won with birdies on their first playoff hole.

6. In 2025, Iwanaga also won a professional title, taking the honors on the Step Up Tour's Meiji Yasuda Ladies Open Golf Tournament.

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Anna Iwanaga won a professional tournament in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. She made her Augusta National Women's Amateur debut in 2026, but missed the cut.

8. She represented Japan in the 2026 Queen Sirikit Cup, helping her country win.

9. In her maiden US Women’s Amateur start later that year, she reached the final, where she faced one of the biggest names in the amateur game, US star Asterisk Talley.

10. Before that tournament, her highest position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking was 14th.