'We Always Joked If I Could Hit It About Six Inches Further I'd Win More Tournaments' - Bubba Watson Continues Strong Season At LIV Golf UK After Two Big Changes
The RangeGoats GC captain has been enjoying a strong 2025, with Watson making two key changes in the form of a new putter and caddie
Bubba Watson has re-found some form in 2025, with the two-time Major winner racking up two top-seven finishes in his last five appearances on the LIV Golf League.
In fact, going into the final round of LIV Golf UK, Watson sits solo second, six back of leader Joaquin Niemann, who is searching for a fifth LIV Golf League title this season.
If he were to remain second, it would be Watson's best ever finish on the circuit and would vault him up the Individual Standings.
The reason for his recent success? Well, that has come in the form of a putter and caddie change, something that Watson claims has "energized" him.
"I talked to Peter Uihlein, who's on my team. He's well-known for being a great putter. Probably top 5, top 10 in the world in putting. I'd say top 5. So I asked him what he did, and he told me he works on his stroke, works on trying to get the stroke the same every time," stated Watson, who fired rounds of 66 and 68 at JCB Golf & Country Club.
"He told me a couple things to do, a couple of training aids, a couple of different things to use. Then I went back to the Ping engineers and asked them what kind of putter do I need.
"I need something that can hit it harder but also keep the ball on line if you mis-hit it. So we went to a mallet. I got a mallet, a Tyne putter, and it's working so far. I'm getting them to the hole.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"In my career I usually leave them a little short so they're usually just missing because I like to die the putts, and now it's getting a little bit harder.
"Without changing my stroke, it's getting a little bit harder, so more are going in. It's exciting, and I've been calm, working on the mental side of it, and I've been calm out there on the golf course, and it's paying off...
"We've always joked, Ted Scott (former caddie), when he was with me for 15 years, we always joked if I could hit it about six inches further I'd win more tournaments.
"That's what we tried to do. We tried to get a heavier hammer as we call it so the ball rolls a little bit further. It's easier to get the distance. It's been working so far."
Last year, Watson finished inside the Drop Zone but, after putting forward a business case, the RangeGoats GC captain was able to stay on the circuit.
Currently, he is 31st in the Standings and, with a strong result in the UK, he could well move into the top 24, which would guarantee he keeps his place in the League for 2026.
Ranking T25 in terms of Putting Average on the LIV Golf League, a change of caddie has also helped the 46-year-old, who now has Kyle Peters on the bag, former caddie of Corey Conners.
"Listening to him on the greens, working with him on my putting, it's been fun. It's energized me. I feel like a young kid out here learning the game all over again.
"It's exciting, and I've been calm, working on the mental side of it, and I've been calm out there on the golf course, and it's paying off."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.