'We Always Joked If I Could Hit It About Six Inches Further I'd Win More Tournaments' - Bubba Watson Continues Strong Season At LIV Golf UK After Two Big Changes

Bubba Watson has re-found some form in 2025, with the two-time Major winner racking up two top-seven finishes in his last five appearances on the LIV Golf League.

In fact, going into the final round of LIV Golf UK, Watson sits solo second, six back of leader Joaquin Niemann, who is searching for a fifth LIV Golf League title this season.

If he were to remain second, it would be Watson's best ever finish on the circuit and would vault him up the Individual Standings.

The reason for his recent success? Well, that has come in the form of a putter and caddie change, something that Watson claims has "energized" him.

"I talked to Peter Uihlein, who's on my team. He's well-known for being a great putter. Probably top 5, top 10 in the world in putting. I'd say top 5. So I asked him what he did, and he told me he works on his stroke, works on trying to get the stroke the same every time," stated Watson, who fired rounds of 66 and 68 at JCB Golf & Country Club.

"He told me a couple things to do, a couple of training aids, a couple of different things to use. Then I went back to the Ping engineers and asked them what kind of putter do I need.

"I need something that can hit it harder but also keep the ball on line if you mis-hit it. So we went to a mallet. I got a mallet, a Tyne putter, and it's working so far. I'm getting them to the hole.

"In my career I usually leave them a little short so they're usually just missing because I like to die the putts, and now it's getting a little bit harder.

"Without changing my stroke, it's getting a little bit harder, so more are going in. It's exciting, and I've been calm, working on the mental side of it, and I've been calm out there on the golf course, and it's paying off...

"We've always joked, Ted Scott (former caddie), when he was with me for 15 years, we always joked if I could hit it about six inches further I'd win more tournaments.

"That's what we tried to do. We tried to get a heavier hammer as we call it so the ball rolls a little bit further. It's easier to get the distance. It's been working so far."

Last year, Watson finished inside the Drop Zone but, after putting forward a business case, the RangeGoats GC captain was able to stay on the circuit.

Currently, he is 31st in the Standings and, with a strong result in the UK, he could well move into the top 24, which would guarantee he keeps his place in the League for 2026.

Ranking T25 in terms of Putting Average on the LIV Golf League, a change of caddie has also helped the 46-year-old, who now has Kyle Peters on the bag, former caddie of Corey Conners.

"Listening to him on the greens, working with him on my putting, it's been fun. It's energized me. I feel like a young kid out here learning the game all over again.

"It's exciting, and I've been calm, working on the mental side of it, and I've been calm out there on the golf course, and it's paying off."