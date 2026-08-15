How This DP World Tour Pro Could Earn An Extra $30,000 At The Danish Golf Championship

After a lengthy break, the DP World Tour returns at the Danish Golf Championship.

For the first time in the event's history, the competition takes place at the Jack Nicklaus designed Great Northern, with more than the title up for grabs.

Like other DP World Tour events, there is also the Course Record Presented by Nexo, whereby players earn a cash prize for beating the current course record.

In the past, Hennie Du Plessis claimed $100,000 after he fired a 63 at the Investec South African Open Championship, breaking the course record in the process at Stellenbosch Golf Club.

The initiative works whereby the starting figure is $10,000 and, for every tournament where the course record isn't broken, another $10,000 is added.

As of writing, the tally is set at $30,000 going into the Danish Golf Championship, with one player on-course to scoop the prize money after some great golf.

Cameron Adam currently holds the course record at Great Northern (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Thursday, Felix Mory carded a seven-under 65 to set the course record but, just 24 hours later, fellow countryman Antoine Rozner bettered it with an eight-under 64.

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His score didn't last long, though, as Scotland's Cameron Adam then produced a nine-under 63 just hours later to take hold of the course record, with Adam looking to scoop the $30,000 prize.

Sharing the lead with Rozner going into the third round on Saturday, Adam spoke about his course record, stating: "It's the best round of my professional career so far. I've just got to build off it and go and have a strong weekend.

"I'm excited. It's going to be different and a first experience for me on tour but I've got to embrace it and go and see what happens."

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Turning professional in 2025, his best result came at the Magical Kenya Open, where he finished T9th.

Needing a strong week in Denmark, Adam finds himself 125th in the Race to Dubai Rankings, and a victory would go a long way for the 23-year-old, who is looking to make the Playoff events.

As of writing, he remains in contention during the mid-point of the third round on Saturday.