Davis Riley WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The PGA Tour Winner Use?

Davis Riley has claimed several victories worldwide since turning professional, with the American earning multiple wins on the PGA Tour.

A Titleist staffer, Riley uses a near full set-up of the brand's clubs, with his full what's in the bag listed below...

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Beginning with the driver, where Riley has the Titleist GTS2 in play, which features a 9° head and a Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X shaft.

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The only non-Titleist club in Riley's bag is his fairway wood, as he uses a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max in 18° of loft and a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 8 X shaft.

Although the hybrid is becoming less and less popular on the professional circuits, Riley continues to use the club, specifically a Titleist TSR2. Set at 21°, another Fujikura shaft is present, specifically a Ventus Black HB 9 TX.