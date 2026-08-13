How To Watch FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026: Live Streams & TV Details For Opening FedEx Cup Playoff

Watch the St. Jude Championship 2026 as the leading players in the world tee it up in the first FedExCup playoff.

The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings have qualified for the St. Jude Championship, and all bar the injured Daniel Berger are playing.

This includes three-time FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy, who skipped the event last year. For McIlroy, it is his first tournament since the Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy lies 12th in the standings. Scottie Scheffler is top, despite not having won a tournament since January. The World No. 1 came tied third here last year.

That tournament was won by Justin Rose, who defeated J. J. Spaun in a playoff.

With the top 50 players in the standings after the St. Jude Championship progressing to the next playoff tournament, the BMW Championship, Rose is one of those needing a decent tournament result to ensure he is in the top 50. He is currently ranked 46th.

Some of the other big names are positioned around the 50th spot, including Max Homa (52nd), Sungjae Im (53rd), and Jordan Spieth (54th).

The player with the most ground to make up is 70th-placed 21-year-old Jackson Koivun, who, in just his third professional start, won the 3M Open last month.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the St. Jude Championship 2026 final round online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch St. Jude Championship 2026 for free? Yes - for those in the US. YouTube TV's 10-day free trial carries both the Golf Channel and CBS meaning you can stream the whole tournament for free. DirecTV Stream and Fubo are two alternative free trials that carry both channels. Abroad in August and can't access your free trial? You need a VPN — more on that below.

Watch St. Jude Championship 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch St. Jude Championship 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the St. Jude Championship is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and CBS.

ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is available each day of the tournament showing a combination of the main feed, featured groups and selected holes.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN Select:

Thursday-Friday: 7.45am-6pm

Saturday-Sunday: 7.45am-6pm

The Golf Channel is also showing the first two days as well as early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 3pm and 2pm respectively. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via Paramount+

You can find the full TV schedule below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (August 13) Round 1 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel) Fri (August 14) Round 2 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel) Sat (August 15) Round 3 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS) Sun (August 16) Round 4 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (CBS)

How to watch St. Jude Championship 2026 in the UK

The St. Jude Championship will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £24/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch St. Jude Championship 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the St. Jude Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503 and Fox Sports 505, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

How to watch St. Jude Championship 2026 in Canada

In Canada, live action of the St. Jude Championship 2026 is being broadcast by TSN and the Golf Channel.

To access TSN you can either add it to your cable package or stream via TSN+ with subscriptions starting from CA$29.99/month for the Direct streaming package.

St. Jude Championship Selected Tee Times: First Round

Times in EDT (BST).

9.10am (2.10pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth

Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth 9.30am (2.30pm): Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler 10.25am (3.25pm): Russell Henley, Rickie Fowler

Russell Henley, Rickie Fowler 10.45am (3.45pm): Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama 11.30am (4.30pm): Shane Lowry, Max Homa

Shane Lowry, Max Homa 11.40am (4.40pm): Sungjae Im, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Sungjae Im, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 12.40am (5.40pm): Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick 1.45pm (6.45pm): Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026 TV Schedule

Thursday 13th August - Round One:

US (ET): 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 5pm-7pm, 10.15pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 10pm – 8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 12pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Friday 14th August - Round Two:

US (ET): 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 8.30am-10am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 10pm – 8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 15th August - Round Three:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS) UK (BST): 4pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 9.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 10.30pm-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (TSN5)

Sunday 16th August - Round Four:

US (ET): 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (CBS)

UK (BST): 4pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 10pm-9.30am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (TSN5)