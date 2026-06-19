Dustin Johnson WITB 2026: 9-Wood And DJ Proto Irons Feature Among LIV Golfer's Set-Up
Take a look at what's in the bag of two-time Major winner, and equipment-free agent, Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson is one of the most decorated golfers in the modern era, with the American registering wins at The Masters and US Open, as well as victories on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League.
Previously holding the World No.1 spot for 135 weeks, Johnson was previously signed with TaylorMade but, after 18 years, he parted ways with the company in 2024, becoming an equipment-free agent ever since.
Possessing a mixed bag of clubs, Johnson's set-up is made up of Titleist and TaylorMade, with the bag an interesting one.
To begin with, he has a Titleist GTS2 driver that has a 10° head and the popular Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft, the same model Rory McIlroy uses.
In terms of the fairway woods, Johnson has a 3-wood, 7-wood and 9-wood configuration, with three different TaylorMade models in-play for the American.
Johnson has a Qi4D 3HL at 16.5°, a Stealth 7-wood at 21° and a Qi10 9-wood at 24°. Shaft-wise, the Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X is present for the 3-wood and 7-wood, while the 9-wood has the 10 X.
Because of his top-heavy fairway wood section, Johnson only uses 5-iron to 9-iron, specifically a set of TaylorMade DJ Protos, which were custom-built for the two-time Major winner.
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First introduced back in 2017, they are based off the P730 irons, with Johnson's models following the theme of the Rors Protos (McIlroy) and the Rose Protos (Justin Rose).
Usually, Johnson mixes up the amount of irons he has, but one aspect that doesn't change is his wedge set-up, which includes a 50°, 54° and 60°.
Like many equipment-free agents, his wedge of choice is the Titleist Vokey SM11, one of the best wedges money can buy.
Shaft-wise, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100s are found in the irons, while KBS Tour 120 S shafts are found in the wedges.
The final club in Johnson's bag is the putter, specifically a TaylorMade Spider Tour, which has been present in the set-up for some time and was used for his Masters win in 2020.
Keeping with TaylorMade, Johnson uses the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball, one of the best premium models on the market.
Dustin Johnson WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GTS2 (10°)
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Qi4D (16.5°)
TaylorMade Stealth (21°)
TaylorMade Qi10 (24°)
Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X (16.5° & 21°)
Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X (24°)
Irons
TaylorMade DJ Proto (5-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM11 (50°, 54° & 60°)
KBS Tour 120 S
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ball
TaylorMade TP5x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Apparel
Under Armour
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Glove
Under Armour
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shoes
Under Armour
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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