Every Winning Driver Used Throughout The 2026 PGA Tour Season

Prior to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, we have seen 34 PGA Tour events undertaken through the period from January to August, with an array of different winners getting their hands on trophies.

From Chris Gotterup's victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii, all the way to Michael Brennan's win at the Wyndham Championship, there have been different players and, consequently, manufacturers represented throughout the year.

Crunching the numbers, a total of 19 different driver models have been used to win over the 2026 PGA Tour season, with one particular head standing out among the rest.

Thanks to Matt Fitzpatrick's three wins, Cameron Young's two victories and Ricky Castillo, JJ Spaun and Michael Brennan, the Titleist GT3 has amassed the most success throughout the year with eight titles to its name.

This is double the nearest driver, which is the Ping G440 LST, which was used by Chris Gotterup for his three PGA Tour titles, as well as Alex Fitzpatrick's Zurich Classic of New Orleans' win alongside brother, Matt.

Rounding out the final podium position is TaylorMade's Qi4D Core driver, which was involved in two Major championship victories, as Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark had it in play for The Masters and US Open.

Clark also used the Qi4D Core at his CJ Cup Byron Nelson win a month prior to his Major victory at Shinnecock Hills.

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Image 1 of 2 Fitzpatrick has used the Titleist GT3 to claim all three of his PGA Tour wins in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Breaking those numbers down further, Titleist was part of 14 driver wins in 2026, with five different models present. These were the TSi3, GT2, GT3 and the brand-new GTS2 and GTS3.

For TaylorMade, its models were used in nine wins this season, with six different heads featuring. The Qi4D Core and Qi4D LS were involved in five of those, while the Qi35 LS, Qi10 Dot, M6 and M2 were the remaining four.

Aaron Rai's PGA Championship victory was where the M6 came into play for the Englishman, but the oldest model to win this year was Brandt Snedeker's M2 from 2017, which he used to claim the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

Again, rounding out the podium positions is Ping, which had six wins this year.

The G440 LST was the most popular model, while the more forgiving option of the G440 Max earned the remaining two wins, as the Norwegian pair of Kristoffer Reitan and Viktor Hovland wielded them for their Signature Event victories.

Snedeker had a near decade TaylorMade M2 in play for his victory in Myrtle Beach (Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, six brands make-up the drivers used to win on the PGA Tour in 2026 and, away from the three above, it's Callaway, Srixon and Cobra that round out the remaining manufacturers.

Callaway had three wins from three different models this season, as Akshay Bhatia used the Rogue ST to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Justin Rose's Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max featured for his Farmers Insurance Open victory, while Stefano Mazzoli had the newest Quantum Triple Diamond Max in play for the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Mazzoli earned Callaway Quantum's sole win of 2026 at Corales Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to Srixon, where Nico Echavarria had a prototype ZXi model in the bag for the Cognizant Classic, while Ryan Fox claimed the final Major of the year at The Open Championship with a Srixon driver.

Released on Tour just a month prior to his maiden Major, the New Zealander had the Srixon ZXi RKT LS+ in play at Royal Birkdale, as he ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Driving.

Last but not least is Cobra, where Gary Woodland used the Optm Max K to earn an emotional win at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

At the time, the American ranked second in Driving Distance, with the driver continuing to perform throughout 2026, where Woodland currently ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

Woodland during the Texas Children's Houston Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Comparing the figures to last year, Titleist leads the driver standings for a second consecutive season after it was used in 12 victories.

TaylorMade's Qi10 Dot was the most popular driver, thanks to McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler's dominance that involved eight wins between them.

Scheffler continues to use the Qi10 Dot this season, with it in play for his American Express win in January.

Check out a full breakdown of the figures below...

What Driver Model Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Player Driver Shaft Sony Open in Hawaii Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX The American Express Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Farmers Insurance Open Justin Rose Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX WM Phoenix Open Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Collin Morikawa TaylorMade Qi4D LS Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX Genesis Invitational Jacob Bridgeman TaylorMade Qi35 LS Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 Cognizant Classic Nico Echavarria Srixon ZXi Prototype Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX Arnold Palmer Invitational Akshay Bhatia Callaway Rogue ST Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Puerto Rico Open Ricky Castillo Titleist GT3 Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X The Players Championship Cameron Young Titleist GT3 Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX Valspar Championship Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist GT3 Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX Texas Children's Houston Open Gary Woodland Cobra OPTM Max K Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 8 X Valero Texas Open JJ Spaun Titleist GT3 Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X The Masters Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi4D Core Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X RBC Heritage Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist GT3 Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX Zurich Classic of New Orleans Alex Fitzpatrick Ping G440 LST Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Zurich Classic of New Orleans Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist GT3 Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX Cadillac Championship Cameron Young Titleist GT3 Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX Truist Championship Kristoffer Reitan Ping G440 Max Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 60 TX ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Brandt Snedeker TaylorMade M2 UST Mamiya ProForce VTS 4 X PGA Championship Aaron Rai TaylorMade M6 Aldilda Synergy Blue 70 TX CJ Cup Byron Nelson Wyndham Clark TaylorMade Qi4D Core Project X Titan Yellow 60 TX Charles Schwab Challenge Russell Henley Titleist TSi3 Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX The Memorial Tournament JT Poston Titleist GTS3 Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX RBC Canadian Open Bud Cauley Titleist GTS2 Fujikura Ventus Black Velocore+ 6 X US Open Wyndham Clark TaylorMade Qi4D Core Project X Titan Yellow 60 TX Travelers Championship Viktor Hovland Ping G440 Max Fujikura Ventus TR Black VeloCore+ 6 X John Deere Classic Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST Project X HZRDUS Smoke Grey 6.5 TX 70 Genesis Scottish Open Tom Kim Titleist GTS3 Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X ISCO Championship Steven Fisk Titleist GTS2 Mitsubishi Kurokage XD 70 TX The Open Championship Ryan Fox Srixon ZXi RKT LS+ Fujikura Ventus TR Black VeloCore+ 6 TX Corales Puntacana Championship Stefano Mazzoli Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X 3M Open Jackson Koivun Titleist GT2 Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X Rocket Classic Michael Thorbjornsen TaylorMade Qi4D LS Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 7 X Wyndham Championship Michael Brennan Titleist GT3 Project X HZRDUS Silver TX 70

Most Drivers Wins On The PGA Tour In 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 14 TaylorMade 9 Ping 6 Callaway 3 Srixon 2 Cobra 1

What Is The Most Popular Driver Brand Used By The Winners On The PGA Tour In 2026?