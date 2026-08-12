Every Winning Driver Used Throughout The 2026 PGA Tour Season

A total of 19 different drivers have been put in play to win on the PGA Tour in 2026, with new and old models starring throughout the season

Matt Cradock&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
A PGA Tour logo with four golfers around it
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, we have seen 34 PGA Tour events undertaken through the period from January to August, with an array of different winners getting their hands on trophies.

From Chris Gotterup's victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii, all the way to Michael Brennan's win at the Wyndham Championship, there have been different players and, consequently, manufacturers represented throughout the year.

Crunching the numbers, a total of 19 different driver models have been used to win over the 2026 PGA Tour season, with one particular head standing out among the rest.

Thanks to Matt Fitzpatrick's three wins, Cameron Young's two victories and Ricky Castillo, JJ Spaun and Michael Brennan, the Titleist GT3 has amassed the most success throughout the year with eight titles to its name.

This is double the nearest driver, which is the Ping G440 LST, which was used by Chris Gotterup for his three PGA Tour titles, as well as Alex Fitzpatrick's Zurich Classic of New Orleans' win alongside brother, Matt.

Rounding out the final podium position is TaylorMade's Qi4D Core driver, which was involved in two Major championship victories, as Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark had it in play for The Masters and US Open.

Clark also used the Qi4D Core at his CJ Cup Byron Nelson win a month prior to his Major victory at Shinnecock Hills.

Breaking those numbers down further, Titleist was part of 14 driver wins in 2026, with five different models present. These were the TSi3, GT2, GT3 and the brand-new GTS2 and GTS3.

For TaylorMade, its models were used in nine wins this season, with six different heads featuring. The Qi4D Core and Qi4D LS were involved in five of those, while the Qi35 LS, Qi10 Dot, M6 and M2 were the remaining four.

Aaron Rai's PGA Championship victory was where the M6 came into play for the Englishman, but the oldest model to win this year was Brandt Snedeker's M2 from 2017, which he used to claim the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

Again, rounding out the podium positions is Ping, which had six wins this year.

The G440 LST was the most popular model, while the more forgiving option of the G440 Max earned the remaining two wins, as the Norwegian pair of Kristoffer Reitan and Viktor Hovland wielded them for their Signature Event victories.

Brandt Snedeker hits a driver off the tee

Snedeker had a near decade TaylorMade M2 in play for his victory in Myrtle Beach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, six brands make-up the drivers used to win on the PGA Tour in 2026 and, away from the three above, it's Callaway, Srixon and Cobra that round out the remaining manufacturers.

Callaway had three wins from three different models this season, as Akshay Bhatia used the Rogue ST to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Justin Rose's Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max featured for his Farmers Insurance Open victory, while Stefano Mazzoli had the newest Quantum Triple Diamond Max in play for the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Stefano Mazzoli hits a driver off the tee

Mazzoli earned Callaway Quantum's sole win of 2026 at Corales Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to Srixon, where Nico Echavarria had a prototype ZXi model in the bag for the Cognizant Classic, while Ryan Fox claimed the final Major of the year at The Open Championship with a Srixon driver.

Released on Tour just a month prior to his maiden Major, the New Zealander had the Srixon ZXi RKT LS+ in play at Royal Birkdale, as he ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Driving.

Last but not least is Cobra, where Gary Woodland used the Optm Max K to earn an emotional win at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

At the time, the American ranked second in Driving Distance, with the driver continuing to perform throughout 2026, where Woodland currently ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

Gary Woodland hits a driver off the tee

Woodland during the Texas Children's Houston Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Comparing the figures to last year, Titleist leads the driver standings for a second consecutive season after it was used in 12 victories.

TaylorMade's Qi10 Dot was the most popular driver, thanks to McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler's dominance that involved eight wins between them.

Scheffler continues to use the Qi10 Dot this season, with it in play for his American Express win in January.

Check out a full breakdown of the figures below...

What Driver Model Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Event

Player

Driver

Shaft

Sony Open in Hawaii

Chris Gotterup

Ping G440 LST

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX

The American Express

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Rose

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max

Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX

WM Phoenix Open

Chris Gotterup

Ping G440 LST

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Collin Morikawa

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX

Genesis Invitational

Jacob Bridgeman

TaylorMade Qi35 LS

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5

Cognizant Classic

Nico Echavarria

Srixon ZXi Prototype

Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Akshay Bhatia

Callaway Rogue ST

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Puerto Rico Open

Ricky Castillo

Titleist GT3

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

The Players Championship

Cameron Young

Titleist GT3

Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX

Valspar Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick

Titleist GT3

Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX

Texas Children's Houston Open

Gary Woodland

Cobra OPTM Max K

Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 8 X

Valero Texas Open

JJ Spaun

Titleist GT3

Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X

The Masters

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade Qi4D Core

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

RBC Heritage

Matt Fitzpatrick

Titleist GT3

Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Alex Fitzpatrick

Ping G440 LST

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Matt Fitzpatrick

Titleist GT3

Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX

Cadillac Championship

Cameron Young

Titleist GT3

Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX

Truist Championship

Kristoffer Reitan

Ping G440 Max

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 60 TX

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Brandt Snedeker

TaylorMade M2

UST Mamiya ProForce VTS 4 X

PGA Championship

Aaron Rai

TaylorMade M6

Aldilda Synergy Blue 70 TX

CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Wyndham Clark

TaylorMade Qi4D Core

Project X Titan Yellow 60 TX

Charles Schwab Challenge

Russell Henley

Titleist TSi3

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX

The Memorial Tournament

JT Poston

Titleist GTS3

Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX

RBC Canadian Open

Bud Cauley

Titleist GTS2

Fujikura Ventus Black Velocore+ 6 X

US Open

Wyndham Clark

TaylorMade Qi4D Core

Project X Titan Yellow 60 TX

Travelers Championship

Viktor Hovland

Ping G440 Max

Fujikura Ventus TR Black VeloCore+ 6 X

John Deere Classic

Chris Gotterup

Ping G440 LST

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Grey 6.5 TX 70

Genesis Scottish Open

Tom Kim

Titleist GTS3

Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X

ISCO Championship

Steven Fisk

Titleist GTS2

Mitsubishi Kurokage XD 70 TX

The Open Championship

Ryan Fox

Srixon ZXi RKT LS+

Fujikura Ventus TR Black VeloCore+ 6 TX

Corales Puntacana Championship

Stefano Mazzoli

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max

Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X

3M Open

Jackson Koivun

Titleist GT2

Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X

Rocket Classic

Michael Thorbjornsen

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 7 X

Wyndham Championship

Michael Brennan

Titleist GT3

Project X HZRDUS Silver TX 70

Most Drivers Wins On The PGA Tour In 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

Titleist

14

TaylorMade

9

Ping

6

Callaway

3

Srixon

2

Cobra

1
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Number

Titleist GT3

8

Ping G440 LST

4

TaylorMade Qi4D Core

3

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

2

Ping G440 Max

2

Titleist GTS3

2

Titleist GTS2

2
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.