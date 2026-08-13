Every Winning Iron Used Throughout The 2026 PGA Tour Season

Approach play is one of the key aspects to success on the PGA Tour, with a whole range of irons being used on the circuit to win throughout 2026.

In fact, after crunching the numbers, we've found a total of 38 different iron models were used, among 10 manufacturers, to win the 34 PGA Tour tournaments in the regulation season.

Like the most successful drivers on the PGA Tour through 2026, Titleist feature regularly, with its T100 irons the most popular as it featured in the bag of nine winners.

Wyndham Clark had T100 in 6-9 iron for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and US Open, while Tom Kim used a 4-9 iron configuration and Alex Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley and JT Poston a 5-9 configuration for their respective victories.

In terms of other players, Cameron Young used a T100 5-iron at The Players Championship and Cadillac Championship, while Jackson Koivun had a T100 4-iron in play to win the 3M Open.

Titleist staffers are a prominent feature in this list as players will often use different models in a combo set, due to the fact there are forgiving options in the 3-5 iron range, as well as models designed for more feel and control in the 7-9 iron area.

Five T200 models won in 2026, while the T250 was present in three wins. Other Titleist models include the 620 MB and CB, as well as the T150 and even a prototype model from Young called the 631.CY, a set specifically designed to his specs.

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Clark used both the Titleist T200 and T100 to claim a second US Open title (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just Titleist that has enjoyed successes, though, this season, as TaylorMade, Ping and Srixon were also used among the notable winners, registering 29 victories between them.

Collin Morikawa, Jacob Bridgeman, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai and Michael Thorbjornsen had combo sets of TaylorMade irons in their bags, while Scottie Scheffler used a near full set of TaylorMade irons.

Primarily, the P Series range were the weapons of choice, such as the P770, P7CB, P7MC, P7MB and P7TW but there were also prototypes and older models present.

McIlroy, for example, had a set of Rors Protos in the bag for his Masters win, while Bridgeman had a decade-old TP UDI in play for his Genesis Invitational victory.

McIlroy is one of many players to possess a prototype set of irons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of older models, Matt Fitzpatrick used a set of Ping S55 irons for his three wins, with the 13-year-old clubs helping him to a superb season.

Fellow Ryder Cup teammate, Viktor Hovland, also used Ping i210s from 2018 to claim the Travelers Championship in June.

Ping was the third most popular manufacturer in the iron section, while Srixon was the fourth, with its models helping Ryan Fox to an Open Championship title.

The New Zealander was using a prototype Srixon ZXi5+ at Royal Birkdale, as well as the traditional ZXi5 and ZXi7 sets of irons that were also included in Nico Echavarria and JJ Spaun's set-ups.

Scheffler used a Srixon ZU85 4-iron as part of his near full TaylorMade bag.

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Rounding out the remaining brands, Callaway has been involved in five wins, Bridgestone in three wins, while Miura and Cobra have two wins apiece and Wilson and Mizuno one.

For Bridgestone, Chris Gotterup used its Tour B 220 MB irons for his three wins, while Justin Rose had Miura TC-202 and Miura MC-502 irons in play for his Farmers Insurance Open win at the beginning of the year.

Akshay Bhatia and Stefano Mazzoli had five different Callaway irons in their winning set-ups, while Gary Woodland used a Wilson utility iron and the Cobra King Tour and King MB for his Texas Children's Houston Open victory.

Rounding out the final manufacturer used is Mizuno staffer Steven Fisk, who had a set of Mizuno Pro S3 irons from 5-iron to pitching wedge to claim the ISCO Championship.

Gotterup used his Bridgestone irons to claim three PGA Tour wins in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out a full breakdown of the figures below...

What Iron Model Every PGA Tour Winner Has Used In 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Player Irons Shafts Sony Open in Hawaii Chris Gotterup Bridgestone Tour B 220 MB (4-9) KBS C-Taper 130 X The American Express Scottie Scheffler Srixon ZU85 (4) TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Farmers Insurance Open Justin Rose Miura TC-202 (4-6) Miura MC-502 (7-PW) KBS C-Taper 125 S+ WM Phoenix Open Chris Gotterup Bridgestone Tour B 220 MB (4-9) KBS C-Taper 130 X AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Collin Morikawa TaylorMade PDHY (4) TaylorMade P7CB (5-6) TaylorMade P730 (7-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Genesis Invitational Jacob Bridgeman TaylorMade TP UDI (4) TaylorMade P770 (5) TaylorMade P7CB (6-PW) Project X 6.5 Cognizant Classic Nico Echavarria Srixon ZXi5 (4-5) Srixon ZXi7 (6-PW) Nippon NS Pro Modus3 125 Arnold Palmer Invitational Akshay Bhatia Callaway X Forged UT (4) Callaway Apex TCB Raw (5-PW) KBS $-Taper 125 S+ Puerto Rico Open Ricky Castillo Titleist T350 (3) Titleist 620 CB (4-9) Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX (3) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-9) The Players Championship Cameron Young Titleist T200 (4) Titleist T100 (5) Titleist 631.CY Prototype (6-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 Valspar Championship Matt Fitzpatrick Ping i210 (3-4) Ping S55 (5-PW) Project X LZ 6.5 Texas Children's Houston Open Gary Woodland Wilson Staff Model Utility (3) Cobra King Tour (4-5) Cobra King MB (6-PW) KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X Valero Texas Open JJ Spaun Srixon ZXi5 (4) Srixon ZXi7 (5-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 The Masters Rory McIlroy TaylorMade P760 (4) TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9) Project X 7.0 RBC Heritage Matt Fitzpatrick Ping i210 (3-4) Ping S55 (5-PW) Project X LZ 6.5 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Alex Fitzpatrick Titleist T100 (5-9) NS Pro Modus 3 Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Matt Fitzpatrick Ping i210 (3-4) Ping S55 (5-PW) Project X LZ 6.5 Cadillac Championship Cameron Young Titleist T200 (4) Titleist T100 (5) Titleist 631.CY Prototype (6-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 Truist Championship Kristoffer Reitan Ping Blueprint S (4-9) KBS Tour X ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Brandt Snedeker Ping i240 (4-9) AeroTech SteelFiber i95cw PGA Championship Aaron Rai TaylorMade P7TW (5-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Wyndham Clark Titleist T200 (4-5) Titleist T100 (6-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 Charles Schwab Challenge Russell Henley Titleist T250 (4) Titleist T100 (5-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 The Memorial Tournament JT Poston Titleist T150 (4) Titleist T100 (5-9) Project X 6.5 RBC Canadian Open Bud Cauley Titleist U505 (3) Titleist T250 (4) Titleist 620 MB (5-9) Fujikura Ventus Black HB 8 X (3) True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 (4-9) US Open Wyndham Clark Titleist T200 (3-5) Titleist T100 (6-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 Travelers Championship Viktor Hovland Ping i210 (4-PW) KBS Tour-V 120 X John Deere Classic Chris Gotterup Bridgestone Tour B 220 MB (4-9) KBS C-Taper 130 X Genesis Scottish Open Tom Kim Titleist T200 (2) Titleist T100 (4-9) Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 X (2) Project X 6.0 (4-9) ISCO Championship Steven Fisk Mizuno Pro S3 (5-PW) KBS C-Taper 130 X The Open Championship Ryan Fox Srixon ZXi5+ (3) Srixon ZXi5 (4-5) Srixon ZXi7 (6-PW) Ventus HB Blue VeloCore+ 10 X (3) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW) Corales Puntacana Championship Stefano Mazzoli Callaway Apex UT (3) Callaway Apex TC (4-5) Callaway Apex MB (6-PW) Nippon NS Pro Modus3 125 (3-5) Project X 6.5 (6-PW) 3M Open Jackson Koivun Titleist T250 (3) Titleist T100 (4) Titleist 620 MB Prototype (5-9) Graphite Design Tour AD DI HY 95 X (3) Project X 6.5 (4-PW) Rocket Classic Michael Thorbjornsen TaylorMade P770 (3) TaylorMade P7MC (4) TaylorMade P7MB (5-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wyndham Championship Michael Brennan Titleist T150 (3) Titleist CB 620 (4-9) Project X HZRDUS Black TX 105 HY (3) Project X Rifle 6.5 (4-9)

What Is The Most Popular Iron Brand Used By The Winners On The PGA Tour In 2026?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 27 TaylorMade 13 Ping 9 Srixon 7 Callaway 5 Bridgestone 3 Cobra 2 Miura 2 Wilson 1 Mizuno 1

Most Iron Wins On The PGA Tour In 2026