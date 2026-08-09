Michael Brennan WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The American Use?

Check out the full set-up of Michael Brennan, who uses a full Titleist bag

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Michael Brennan hits a shot with a close up of his bag
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Michael Brennan enjoyed a superb amateur career and, in his first PGA Tour start as a professional, he claimed the Bank of Utah Championship.

A Titleist staffer, check out his full what's in the bag below...

At the top end of the bag, Brennan uses a Titleist GT3 driver, which possesses a Project X HZRDUS Silver TX 70 shaft and an 8° head.

In terms of the remaining woods, the American has a Titleist GTS Prototype, which is essentially a 3-wood that is set at 15° and has a Project X Titan Yellow TX 80 shaft.

Rounding out his fairway wood configuration is a Titleist GTS3 7-wood. The club is set at 21° and possesses a Project X Titan Yellow TX 80 shaft.

Michael Brennan hits a driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iron-wise, Brennan has a Titleist T150 3-iron and Titleist 620 CB 4-iron to 9-iron, with both ranking among the best Titleist irons money can buy,

A Project X HZRDUS Black TX 105 HY is present in the 3-iron, while the Project X Rifle 6.5 features in the 4-iron to 9-iron.

This continues into the wedges, where Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts are present in the 46° and 54° wedges, while a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 features in the 60°.

Michael Brennan hits a wedge shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The wedges in question are the Titleist Vokey SM11s, with Brennan using a Scotty Cameron Circle T TG6 Prototype putter.

Brennan rounds out his set-up with a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, one of the best premium golf balls on the market.

Michael Brennan WITB: Full Specs

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Club

Head

Shaft

Driver

Titleist GT3 (8°)

Project X HZRDUS Silver TX 70

Fairway Wood

Titleist GTS Prototype (15°)

Project X Titan Yellow TX 80

Irons

Titleist T150 (3)

Titleist 620 CB (4-9)

Project X HZRDUS Black TX 105 HY (3)

Project X Rifle 6.5 (4-9)

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM11 (46°, 54° & 60°)

Project X Rifle 6.5 (46° & 54°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60°)

Putter

Scotty Cameron Circle T TG6 Prototype

 Row 4 - Cell 2

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

 Row 5 - Cell 2

Apparel

Dunning Golf

 Row 6 - Cell 2

Glove

FootJoy

Row 7 - Cell 2

Shoes

FootJoy

Row 8 - Cell 2
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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