Michael Brennan WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The American Use?

Michael Brennan enjoyed a superb amateur career and, in his first PGA Tour start as a professional, he claimed the Bank of Utah Championship.

A Titleist staffer, check out his full what's in the bag below...

At the top end of the bag, Brennan uses a Titleist GT3 driver, which possesses a Project X HZRDUS Silver TX 70 shaft and an 8° head.

In terms of the remaining woods, the American has a Titleist GTS Prototype, which is essentially a 3-wood that is set at 15° and has a Project X Titan Yellow TX 80 shaft.

Rounding out his fairway wood configuration is a Titleist GTS3 7-wood. The club is set at 21° and possesses a Project X Titan Yellow TX 80 shaft.

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Iron-wise, Brennan has a Titleist T150 3-iron and Titleist 620 CB 4-iron to 9-iron, with both ranking among the best Titleist irons money can buy,

A Project X HZRDUS Black TX 105 HY is present in the 3-iron, while the Project X Rifle 6.5 features in the 4-iron to 9-iron.

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This continues into the wedges, where Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts are present in the 46° and 54° wedges, while a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 features in the 60°.

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The wedges in question are the Titleist Vokey SM11s, with Brennan using a Scotty Cameron Circle T TG6 Prototype putter.

Brennan rounds out his set-up with a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, one of the best premium golf balls on the market.

Michael Brennan WITB: Full Specs