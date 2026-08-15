Tour Pro Makes Nonuple Bogey 13 After Hitting Five Shots Out Of Bounds
Ryan McCormick had a moment to forget at the Albertsons Boise Open, when the American produced a final hole 13 during his second round on Friday
We've all had moments on the golf course that we'd rather not endure again... and that was the case for Ryan McCormick on Friday.
Playing the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, the American was well back of the cutline going into the second round, after he carded a five-over-par 76 opener in Idaho.
McCormick needed to go low to even have a chance of making the cut, but he did quite the opposite on Friday, highlighted by a final hole meltdown...
Carding three bogeys and 14 pars through his second round, McCormick came to the ninth hole, his 18th, looking for a closing birdie, but what occurred was something you rarely see in the professional game.
Teeing it up, his opening drive at the par 4 went left and out of bounds, with his second, third, fourth and fifth following a similar fate as they all-but mimicked each other.
Hitting his sixth tee shot, that was actually his 11th with penalties, McCormick pounded a 325 yard rocket down the left-side and, following his approach from 88 yards, he went on to hole a 20-footer for a regulation birdie that was actually a nonuple 13.
Eventually, after counting up the strokes, McCormick carded a 12-over-par round of 83, with a back nine of 45 being highlighted by the damage done on the final hole.
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Finishing dead last, it's the 34-year-old's seventh missed cut of the season, with McCormick registering a best result of T12th at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in June.
It's not the first 13 we've seen carded recently on the top circuits, though, as William Mouw found out during The American Express last year.
Playing the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Mouw found the imposing bunker at the par 5 16th, which is 18-feet deep.
At the time, the American was on the projected cutline but, after his approach found the bunker, he then thinned his third over the back.
From there, the following chip, now his fourth, ran over the green and back into the deep bunker, with Mouw taking three attempts to get out of the sand, eventually exiting sideways.
Chipping up to the flag, he would two-putt for an octuple bogey 13 and, to make matters worse, he then triple bogeyed the par 3 17th after putting two golf balls into the water.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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