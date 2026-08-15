Scottie Scheffler imposed himself on the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday, with the World No.1 carding a stunning nine-under 61 to lead by three strokes.

Making 11 birdies, Scheffler's round tied the course record at TPC Southwind, as the American sits 11-under and three clear of Sungjae Im and Viktor Hovland in second.

The first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, it's not just the trophy that's up for grabs in Memphis, as players look to improve their positions in the overall FedEx Cup standings.

A total of 70 players made it through to the Playoffs, but only 50 will advance to the BMW Championship next week.

As of writing, Im, Jordan Spieth and Sudarshan Yellamaraju have moved from outside to inside the top 50, while Michael Brennan, Matt McCarty and Maverick McNealy have gone the other way and find themselves outside the magic number.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's still plenty of golf to be played, though, over Saturday and Sunday, when it could all change as players scrap for the remaining points.

On Moving Day, Scheffler and Im get their rounds underway at 12.45pm, while Hovland and Ludvig Aberg are the penultimate pairing at 12.35pm.

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There are plenty of eye-catching groups to look out for during Saturday's play, and you can check out full third round tee times for the FedEx St. Jude Championship below...

FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times: Round Three

All times CDT