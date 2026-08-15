FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times: Round Three
Check out the full third round tee times for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where the race to continue in the Playoffs is starting to warm up
Scottie Scheffler imposed himself on the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday, with the World No.1 carding a stunning nine-under 61 to lead by three strokes.
Making 11 birdies, Scheffler's round tied the course record at TPC Southwind, as the American sits 11-under and three clear of Sungjae Im and Viktor Hovland in second.
The first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, it's not just the trophy that's up for grabs in Memphis, as players look to improve their positions in the overall FedEx Cup standings.
A total of 70 players made it through to the Playoffs, but only 50 will advance to the BMW Championship next week.
As of writing, Im, Jordan Spieth and Sudarshan Yellamaraju have moved from outside to inside the top 50, while Michael Brennan, Matt McCarty and Maverick McNealy have gone the other way and find themselves outside the magic number.
There's still plenty of golf to be played, though, over Saturday and Sunday, when it could all change as players scrap for the remaining points.
On Moving Day, Scheffler and Im get their rounds underway at 12.45pm, while Hovland and Ludvig Aberg are the penultimate pairing at 12.35pm.
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There are plenty of eye-catching groups to look out for during Saturday's play, and you can check out full third round tee times for the FedEx St. Jude Championship below...
FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times: Round Three
All times CDT
- 7.00am: Ryan Fox, Ricky Castillo
- 7.10am: Matt McCarty, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 7.20am: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Smith
- 7.30am: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole
- 7.40am: Matti Schmid, Ben Griffin
- 7.50am: Kristoffer Reitan, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8.00am: Justin Rose, Harris English
- 8.10am: Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Brennan
- 8.20am: Rickie Fowler, Corey Conners
- 8.35am: Tom Kim, Russell Henley
- 8.45am: Jackson Koivun, Sepp Straka
- 8.55am: Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala
- 9.05am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Ryan Gerard
- 9.15am: Collin Morikawa, Sam Stevens
- 9.25am: Max Homa, JJ Spaun
- 9.35am: JT Poston, Harry Hall
- 9.45am: Xander Schauffele, Ryo Hisatsune
- 9.55am: Si Woo Kim, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10.10am: Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama
- 10.20am: Aaron Rai, Cameron Young
- 10.30am: Min Woo Lee, Bud Cauley
- 10.40am: Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas
- 10.50am: Pierceson Coody, Alex Noren
- 11.00am: Nick Taylor, Michael Kim
- 11.10am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns
- 11.20am: Alex Smalley, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11.30am: Adam Scott, Patrick Rodgers
- 11.45am: Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup
- 11.55am: Patrick Cantlay, Jake Knapp
- 12.05pm: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Keith Mitchell
- 12.15pm: Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman
- 12.25pm: Nico Echavarria, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.35pm: Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg
- 12.45pm: Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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